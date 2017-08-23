Advertising

Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 7 below!

A lot of questions remain in the wake of that epic frozen lake showdown on last week's Game of Thrones. Why was there a random crew of like 6 wights by themselves? Where did those chains come from? And did anyone really think this dumb plan would go any smoother than this?

The more the fans ask questions, the more something starts to become clear. The terrifying, sinking feeling that everything happened exactly as it was supposed to — for the White Walkers. That maybe this was all a trap.

It all started with Redditor Sizzor19 pointing to this image:

Three spears; three dragons. Sounds a lot like foresight to me. In fact, the Night King showing up to the lake with dragon-killing spears AT ALL seems to imply that he knew exactly who'd be showing up.

Need more proof? Here's an image from Bran's vision a couple episodes ago:

Look familiar? There's been some evidence of a connection between Bran and the Night King, so is it possible that one/both of them knew exactly what the suicide squad was planning to do?

If the Night King is playing 4D chess like this, it could also explain why the White Walkers have made seemingly very little progress lately. While every other character in the show has been map-hopping like they found portal-guns, the wights have comparatively been crawling in slow motion. It's possible that this is because they had no way to cross the Wall's magic barrier... until they get their decaying hands on a dragon.

The evidence is stacking up and if its all true, if this was their plan all along, it would be hugely tragic. After all, the White Walkers would've never been able to cross the wall unless Jon and his crew went up there to try and stop them. Classic tragic irony, folks.

As usual, we'll just have to wait and see. We all know that Westeros has been relatively f***ed until this point — and now they might be super f***ed.

Can't feel too bad, thought. It's gonna make for some saweeeeet TV.

