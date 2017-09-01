Advertising

Growing Up for Boys, a book meant to help guide young boys through puberty, is currently under fire for its absolutely absurd description of women's breasts.

As pointed out by Man vs. Pink, a Facebook page that navigates gendered children's products, Growing Up for Boys answers the question "What are breasts for?" with some highly uninformed information.

Girls have breasts for two reasons. One is to make milk for babies.

Okay, sure, fine. The book continues:

The other is to make the girl look grown-up and attractive. Virtually all breasts, no matter what size or shape they end up when a girl finishes puberty, can do both things.

I'm sorry, what?

The belief that boobs exist to make women look "grown-up and attractive" is objectification at its worst. Not to mention, the fact that this information is being read by young boys in developmental stages is pretty troubling, because it teaches them that women's breasts exist to be looked at, and that objectifying women is acceptable. It's also extremely heteronormative.

Plus, the fact that a book for boys going through puberty a.k.a. discovering their sexuality features naked drawings of topless women seems a little questionable. Let them discover porn on their own, dude!

After Man vs. Pink's Facebook post gained some traction, Usborne, the publisher who printed the book, apologized. Usborne released a statement to The Bookseller, explaining that it will "pulp" all remaining copies in the warehouse, and that the next edition of the book will remove the passage. The publisher also apologized for its mistake. Part of the statement reads:

This particular chapter aimed to explain and demystify to boys what girls go through at puberty, and to promote mutual respect and understanding. We are troubled that in some reports the wording has been misreported and taken out of context. However we recognise that this particular content needs revising and we are doing that already. Usborne stands against gender stereotyping, or any kind of objectification of women and girls.

Growing Up for Boys' page on Usborne's website also adds that the title is "being reviewed." Apparently, Usborne also has a book called Growing Up for Girls. Anyone else think it's highly unlikely that it contains drawings of dicks?

