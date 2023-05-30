House guest accuses 'lazy' pregnant woman of 'not pulling her weight' around the house.

An upset hostess came to Reddit after finding out what her guest really thinks of her.
Temporary_Major8092 writes:
I (29f) am currently pregnant with my second child. I've recently had a friend and her husband over at my place. They left a few days ago. They dropped by to visit me and a few mutual friends from uni but they had an issue with their airbnb and needed a place to stay during the visit. I offered.
My husband and I are Muslim, my friends are not. It's Ramadan but I'm pregnant, and our daughter is only 4 years old, so my husband is the only one who is fasting this month. I'm also on maternity leave so I'm pretty much at home most of the time.
My husband and I generally split cooking, doing the dishes etc. Our division of chores have not changed during ramadan because even if I were fasting, we would still have to cook 3 times a day for our daughter. For example, when my husband makes lunch or breakfast it'd generally be for me and our daughter, but when we had guests it included them as well.