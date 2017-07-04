Advertising

While Karlie Kloss may have access to some of the best stylists and luxurious events in the world, the St. Louis-bred supermodel doesn't tend to experiment much with her hair. She's varied from honey blonde to golden blonde to dark blonde. Now, she's blowing her pattern out of the water with bleached platinum blonde hair.

"Went platinum without the album," she wrote on Instagram.

Went platinum without the album 💁🏼 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

Kloss is in Paris for Couture Week, following in the photosteps of other celebs like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner who have debuted platinum hair at the fashion shows. She already seems to be settling into her new look, sharing a photo of herself with her new hair up in a casual pony and wearing a very non-casual Dior look.

J'adore A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

Kloss is also celebrating the Fourth of July — although shockingly she doesn't seem to be spending it with BFF Taylor Swift at an incredible pool party, as she has in the past. She shared a photo of herself in head to toe red, white, and blue.

Happy Fourth of July! ❤️🇺🇸🚀💋 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jul 4, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

We love it — because what's more American than a supermodel serving in an American flag?

