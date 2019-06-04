5 bubbly waters that are (NOT) La Croix and will make you feel fancy AF this summer

Let’s face it: it’s the summertime, and you want something light and refreshing without all the calories. You might find yourself looking for a La Croix, but like freaking about Mercury being in retrograde, it feels kind of…over. Played out. With the head of La Croix facing misconduct claims, and concern about what’s really in those “natural flavors,” it’s time to explore seltzers that aren’t La Croix.

Spindrift is a fan-fave because they use a little real juice in their seltzer. It’s still almost sugar and calorie free, but for those who want their seltzer to have a little bite, almost like juice or soda, it’s a great option.

Perrier is what people drink to feel fancy AF. It must be that French name, or that curvy plastic bottle that feels so chic. But when you get down to it, Perrier just feels hydrating and refreshing. Maybe you’ll feel classier when you drink it, too!

Polar Seltzer has even more flavor stunts than La Croix. Say bye bye, Pamplemousse, and hello Unicorn Kisses and Minotaur Mayhem! Say what? In addition to these limited-edition flavors, I’ve found that Polar Seltzer does just taste punchier than La Croix. And flavors like Blueberry Lemonade have ~summer vibes~ written all over them.