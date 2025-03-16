Woman’s bad pancake decision leads to hospitalization and cancer diagnosis.

I let my family know, hey I think I need to go to urgent care. Turns out, I had severe sepsis. Ended up being moved to the hospital where they kept me for a week hooked up to IV antibiotics, feeling like death itself.

While they were running a bunch of tests and scans, the doctors were like, Hey, you’ve got cysts on both ovaries. Might wanna check that out.

But wait, there’s more! During the scans, they also found a weird lytic bone lesion on my hip and femur.