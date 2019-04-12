Why one boss's response to an employee’s mental health request went viral.

THE GOOD NEWS

A team-wide response shows that employers are taking mental health days seriously — and commending employees for using them.

Madalyn Parker was more honest than many employees would be when she sent an email to her boss and co-workers letting them know she was taking two days off to address her mental health. The short, candid message didn’t get into specifics, but many, especially those needing to tend to their mental health, would hesitate in addressing what remains a stigmatized issue in the workplace and throughout society.

Fortunately for Madalyn and those who depend on the benefits mental health days provide, her boss was quick to push any awkwardness aside and thank her for helping “cut through the stigma.”

Madalyn, a web developer, was more than happy to share his supportive response on Twitter:

When the CEO responds to your out of the office email about taking sick leave for mental health and reaffirms your decision. 💯 pic.twitter.com/6BvJVCJJFq — madalyn (@madalynrose) June 30, 2017

His response: