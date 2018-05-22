Woman shares side-by-side butt photos to prove 'perfect' bodies do not exist.

In today's culture, we are daily inundated with pictures of perfect-looking bodies, whether on TV or magazines or Instagram. Some of those bodies might be photoshopped, while others might belong to seriously fit people. But the important thing to remember is that no body, no matter to whom it belongs, actually always looks "perfect."

Fitness person Louise (@mybetter_self on Instagram) recently posted two pictures of her butt, side by side.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bim7QUoA09L/?taken-by=mybetter_self

As you can see, in one picture her butt looks basically perfect, while in the next, where she's clenched her muscles tightly, her butt looks flatter and there are traces of cellulite. But obviously the pictures were taken just moments apart.

In the photo's caption, she wrote: