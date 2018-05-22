Woman shares side-by-side butt photos to prove 'perfect' bodies do not exist.

In today's culture, we are daily inundated with pictures of perfect-looking bodies, whether on TV or magazines or Instagram. Some of those bodies might be photoshopped, while others might belong to seriously fit people. But the important thing to remember is that no body, no matter to whom it belongs, actually always looks "perfect."
Fitness person Louise (@mybetter_self on Instagram) recently posted two pictures of her butt, side by side.
As you can see, in one picture her butt looks basically perfect, while in the next, where she's clenched her muscles tightly, her butt looks flatter and there are traces of cellulite. But obviously the pictures were taken just moments apart.
In the photo's caption, she wrote:
You cannot understand, you have a perfect body.
Yes, I workout.
Yes, I eat healthy.
No, I do not have a perfect body.
And you know why ?
Because I stopped looking for it. ⠀
When I started working out, I had these crazy expectations on the body I hoped / wanted to get.
Finally, I will get a thigh gap, a flat stomach, and no more cellulite !! Because that’s how a healthy body is perceived.
Because people make you think is it not normal to have it.
But you know what ?
It is.
Yes, I still store fat on my stomach.
Yes, I still have cellulite.
And yes, I am still « healthy ». Remember one thing : your body is NOT the enemy
It's great that people like Louise are out there showing the real truth about their own bodies. But it's a little frustrating that the majority of people showing off their bodies, "flaws" and all, already have what society deems great bodies. Not all of us are fitness models, and while eating right and exercising are crucial to a body's well-being, they don't always determine how your body looks. So it's important to remember that even if you don't look like Louise, your body is still fine, even great. As long as you treat it right, you should always love your body and all the things it does for you.