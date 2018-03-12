St. Patrick's Day 2018 parades near me: start times and locations.

Advertising

Next to the Fourth of July, no holiday seems to result in more parades — or bagpipes — than St. Patrick's Day. The March 17 holiday is a day where everyone is a little bit Irish and drinking a green Miller Lite seems a little less gross than it would be on any other day of the year. Of course, depending on how many of those festive green beers you throw back, your body may be feeling rather unlucky in no time. Dozens of cities across the United States and the world roll out their own St. Patrick's Day parades, some of them dating back hundreds of years. St. Patrick's Day happens to fall on a Saturday this year, making it ideal for all sorts of Irish revelry. While some cities had their annual St. Patrick's Day celebration a week earlier — don't ask us why — the majority of cities are slated to have them between March 16 and March 18. If you're in need of finding a St. Patrick's Day parade near you, below is a list of some of the biggest and oldest parades throughout the U.S. You'll find their start times as well as the locations of where the parades begin and finish. Don't forget to wear some green brush up on the lyrics to "Danny Boy" before heading out. Shutterstock U.S. St. Patrick's Day 2018 parades start times and locations Atlanta, GA - Begins March 17 at noon. The parade kicks off on the corner of 15th street NE and Peachstree Street in Midtown and runs down Peachtree before ending at 5th Street NE.

Boston, MA - Begins March 18 at 1 p.m. The parade starts on W. Broadway (easterly) and ends at the corner of Dorchester Street and Dorchester Avenue. Buffalo, NY - Begins March 18 at 2 p.m. The parade will start at Niagara Square and march down Delaware Avenue before ending at North Street. Butte, MT - Begins March 17 at noon. The parade begins in Uptown Butte at the corner of Arizona and Granite and ends at Park street and Arizona. Chicago, IL - The river dying begins March 17 at 9 a.m. and the parade begins at noon. The parade steps off at the corner of Balbo and Columbus Drive and goes north on Columbus before ending at Monroe Street.

Cleveland, OH - The parade begins March 17 at 1:04 p.m. The parade route will start at Superior Avenue and E. 18th Street and run down Superior before ending at the intersection of Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street. Colombia, SC - The city's annual celebration with bands like Judah and the Lion and Rainbow Kitten Surprise begins March 17 in the Five Points neighborhood at noon. Tickets are $20. Denver, CO - Begins March 17 at 9:30 a.m. The parade steps off from the Coors Field parking lot onto 19th Street and finishes at 27th street and Blake. Kansas City, MO - Begins March 17 at 11 a.m. The parade will begin at the corner of Linwood and Broadway and run south along Broadway to finish at 43rd Street.

Newark, NJ - The oldest parade in the state of New Jersey, it all starts March 16 at 1 p.m. The parade route runs from the Prudential Center on Mulberry Street before ending at Washington Park. New York, NY - Going strong since 1762, the parade begins March 17 at 11 a.m. The parade steps off at 5th Avenue and 44th Street and marches north to 79th Street. Norfolk, VA - Begins March 17 at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at Northside Middle School at the corner of Westmont Ave and Granby Street and travel north on Granby before ending at Government Avenue.

Pittsburgh, PA - Begins March 17 at 10 a.m. The parade will start at Liberty Avenue and 11th Street and finish at Commonwealth Place. San Diego, CA - Begins March 17 at 10:30 a.m. on Fifth Avenue and Laurel Street, moving north on Fifth before coming back south on Sixth Avenue and finishing at Sixth and Laurel. San Francisco, CA - The 167th parade begins March 17 at 11:30 a.m. The celebration kicks off on 2nd and Market Street and makes its way down Market before ending at Civic Center Plaza. Savannah, GA - The second largest parade in the United States happens March 17 at 10:15 a.m. The parade begins at Gwinnett and Abercorn streets and end at Madison Square on Harris Street.

St. Louis, MO - Begins March 17 at 1 p.m. at the corner of 20th and Market Streets and proceed east until it finishes at Broadway and Clark Street. International St. Patrick's Day Parades Dublin, Ireland - There's obviously no better place to celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2018 than the Irish capital and the parade starts March 17 at noon. The parade starts at Parnell Square before ending at Kevin Street and Aungier Street. Belfast, Northern Ireland - The parade happens March 17 at 11:30 a.m. Attendees should note that the parade will be following a new route from previous years, this time starting at Royal Avenue and snaking around Belfast City Hall before ending back at Royal Avenue.

London, England - London celebrates the Irish holiday all weekend, but the parade happens March 18 at noon. The parade begins in Hyde Park, travels through Piccadilly and ends in Whitehall.