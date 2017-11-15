A woman married Puerto Rico and you should really see their registry.

Mariposa Fernandez, a Puerto Rico native who now resides in the Bronx, just brought a whole new meaning to the wedding registry by "marrying" her one true love: Puerto Rico.
As reported by local news outlet News 12, Fernandez recently held a wedding ceremony for herself and Puerto Rico, and over 100 guests attended. And because no wedding is complete without a registry, Fernandez set up an Amazon wedding registry filled with supplies that she will send to Puerto Rico.
From filtered water bottles to food to mosquito nets to diapers to solar chargers, Fernandez registered for a ton of items that victims of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria may need.
On the Amazon registry, Fernandez described her love for Puerto Rico:
I am in love! In love with Puerto Rico, my homeland, the place of my family origin, my ancestry and my rich heritage. HOME. I am in love! I am in love with my people, en la isla and here in the diáspora, from the Bronx, where I was born to the Virgin Islands where many Puerto Ricans live. I am making a life-long commitment, one that I made long ago but will NOW make publicly...
Marrying the island and her diaspora is a poetic way to bring my family and community together, to celebrate how much WE LOVE PUERTO RICO and to commit to the process of DEMANDING a #JUSTRECOVERY and a sustainable future for a free Puerto Rico where we can all thrive together
She also explained exactly why Puerto Rico needs our help.
In the wake of Hurricane Irma and Maria that destroyed homes, crops and lives, resulting in the complete destruction of the power grid, infrastructure and water filtration systems and has caused an escalating health crisis. Due to the negligent emergency response from the U.S. government, the number of deaths since the hurricanes continues to steadily increase and tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans have been displaced. Our commitment to our homeland needs to be a lifelong commitment and so my guests are invited to, along with me, make a lifelong vow to love, honor and cherish Puerto Rico, mother earth and humanity, in sickness and in health, for richer, for poorer, etc., and call for a FREE PUERTO RICO. A Boricua Mass Wedding!
There are multiple ways people can "show love," according to Fernandez:
1. Purchase an item from the Wedding Registry
2. GIVE A MONETARY DONATION OR TOY. Guests who come to my wedding can gift a monetary donation (or a toy in anticipation of Christmas) and thereby donate to Mariposa’s brigade, an upcoming trip to Puerto Rico in December to hand-deliver material aid and access future work. Paypal Mariposa: mariafernandezma@gmail.com
3. Donate to: SOS for Puerto Rico. New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) is partnering with the Filipino American Health Workers Association (FAHWA) and the National Association of Hispanic Nurses to bring dozens of nurses, doctors and other medical personnel in the next few weeks to Puerto Rico. NYSNA has over 200 nurse volunteers as of today. A group has already been sent and is on the ground. The need for medical attention in Puerto Rico is overwhelming. Checks can also be made payable to: Filipino American Health Workers Association. In the memo line write: SOS for PUERTO RICO. The check can be mailed (preferably overnight mail) to: FAHWA Att: Chito Quijano 131 W. 33rd St, 4th Fl, New York, NY 10021
Click here to buy an item off Mariposa Fendandez' registry. She will be encouraging people traveling to Puerto Rico to bring the supplies there directly.