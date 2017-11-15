A woman married Puerto Rico and you should really see their registry.

Mariposa Fernandez, a Puerto Rico native who now resides in the Bronx, just brought a whole new meaning to the wedding registry by "marrying" her one true love: Puerto Rico.

As reported by local news outlet News 12, Fernandez recently held a wedding ceremony for herself and Puerto Rico, and over 100 guests attended. And because no wedding is complete without a registry, Fernandez set up an Amazon wedding registry filled with supplies that she will send to Puerto Rico.

From filtered water bottles to food to mosquito nets to diapers to solar chargers, Fernandez registered for a ton of items that victims of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria may need.

On the Amazon registry, Fernandez described her love for Puerto Rico: