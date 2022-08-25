15 of the funniest tweets about Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

It's a big day for Americans. Student loan forgiveness is a GO! I'm thrilled about it! Are you? Most of twitter is. Let's take a look at the 15 funniest tweets about student loan forgiveness today!1. Joe Biden taking 10k off my student loans pic.twitter.com/9pkLDLGEHr— Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) August 23, 2022 2. Boomers complaining about student loan forgiveness pic.twitter.com/xCYh6AwEQU— rainygay (@rainygay1) August 23, 2022 3.personally, if joe biden cancels even $10k of my student loans i will hang a little picture of him in my living room like an Italian grandma does with the pope— Sean Manning (@SeanManning_) August 23, 2022 4.I paid my student loans off so Biden is letting me pick out one thing from the oval office— pj (@pjayevans) August 24, 2022 5.My gas bills identify as student loans, are they cancelled now too?— Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) August 24, 2022 6.If we being honest, I been forgave my student loans 😭😂— THE BETTER ARTIST 🇱🇷 (@redrumkass5) August 25, 2022 7.“i paid off my student loans so you can too!!” my boomer in christ your tuition was 3 strawpennies and a firm handshake— appo (@appocore) August 25, 2022 8.So student loans are forgiven, but I still have to pay my bookie?— Not A Mush (@notamush) August 25, 2022 9.me in the phone queue with my student loan provider to request a check for $10,000 pic.twitter.com/9vTzq76Jga— cold 🥑 (@coldhealing) August 25, 2022 10.I don’t know about you, but as of today, my mortgage, car payment, insurance and credit cards all identify as a student loan.— Ms.Salty (@SaltyMom10) August 25, 2022 11.So glad I'm getting my Trump University student loans forgiven. Thanks, Joe!— Mint Chip (@MintChipMusic) August 25, 2022 12.it's weird how kids, especially non-white and poor kids, are taught the world is unfair and then when something like student loan forgiveness happens, rich people freak out and say it's unfair— Karen K. Ho (@karenkho) August 25, 2022 13. Me: do I have to pay my student loans on Sept 1 or notUS Govt: it’s surprise 😝— Matt Margolis (@ItsMattsLaw) August 22, 2022 14. my mortgage identifies as a student loan— Andy Swan (@AndySwan) August 23, 2022 15. i paid of my student loans the old fashioned way. i got hit by a lexus— Lolo (@LolOverruled) August 25, 2022