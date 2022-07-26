19 funny and scathing tweets about Klondike officially discontinuing 'Choco Tacos.'

After forty years, Klondike has discontinued the taco-shaped ice cream dessert formally known as the "Choco Taco," and nobody is handling it well..

Sure, even if the Choco Taco was a classic feature of your childhood, it's unlikely that you went to the frozen section of the grocery store and snagged a box of chocolate-dipped tacos recently.

Just because you forgot they existed, though, doesn't mean it hurts any less. The cone tortilla? The chocolate coating? The peanuts that inevitably would fall to the ground? The bizarre clash of eating a dessert shaped like a savory snack as it melts down your hand in the stickiest way possible because desserts shouldn't be shaped like that?