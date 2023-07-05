5 People Having a Bad Hump Day.

Happy Wednesday! We hope you had a good 4th of July! The let down after a holiday can be severe, and these 5 celebs aren't handling their post-holiday blues too well. Let's take a look!
If you watched The Vow on HBO, or listened to the podcast Escaping NXIVM, you're probably aware that former Smallville actress Allison Mack played a very active and abusive role in a harmful se* cult. The story of her conviction and her recent release is unsettling.
The internet is bashing Mack. Most people think that she should have been sentenced to life in prison. After what she did? She just might deserve this cyberbulyying. Let's peruse.
Don't join any more cults, okay Alison? Onto the next celebrity.
If you've been keeping track of Sam's latest HBO show The Idol, you probably know that it hasn't been well received. It's SO cringe that the show ended earlier than it was supposed to. Twitter is having a ball. Let's take a look!
WOW. Onto the next upset celeb.
Kendall Roy is weirdly trending on twitter. Succession ended a few weeks ago but people can't seem to let go. The tweets? Hilarious.
Oof...yes...Hunter Biden back at it. Unfortunately, this is pretty normal for ol' Hunter. But the Kendall jokes keep coming.
Poor Hunter. Poor Kendall. Two more celebs to go!
Andrea Mitchell has been covering a lot of the Hunter Biden drama. Her shock surrounding the White House powdery substance situation (which isn't all that shocking) is reminding viewers that she isn't getting any younger. On top of that she constantly complains about Biden's age. The tweets? Brutal.
Uh oh...is Andrea on her last legs? Onto the final devastating 'celeb!'
Taylor just added a bunch of dates to the Eras tour, so Swifties are freaking out. And Ticketmaster is crashing. It's January 2023 all over again. Let's look at some of the internet reactions.
There you have it! 5 'people' having a tough Hump Day. We hope yours is better!