5 People Having a Bad Hump Day.

If you watched The Vow on HBO, or listened to the podcast Escaping NXIVM, you're probably aware that former Smallville actress Allison Mack played a very active and abusive role in a harmful se* cult. The story of her conviction and her recent release is unsettling.

The internet is bashing Mack. Most people think that she should have been sentenced to life in prison. After what she did? She just might deserve this cyberbulyying. Let's peruse.