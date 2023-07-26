5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a rough Wednesday? You're not the only one! These celebs can barely get through the day. Let's take a look!
Kristen Bell recently went on the Kelly Clarkson show and mentioned to Kelly that she lets her kids drink non-alc0h0lic b$$r. Her daughters are 8 and 9 years old. Is this safe?
What are your thoughts? On top of that, Kristen is known for always 'masking' her kids on Instagram. We've never seen their faces on the internet. Here's an example. Some fans find Bell's parenting annoying.
What is YOUR take on her parenting choices? Anywho, onto the next celeb.
Kevin Spacey recently faced 12 charges of se*ual a$$ault. After 12 hours of jury deliberation, he was miraculously found not guilty. But how shocking IS this verdict? Do you think Spacey is innocent? The internet seems to be torn. Take a look!
To make things more mysterious, most of the people who accused Kevin Spacey of assault are dead. Creepy...
Did Spacey do it? Onto the next floundering celeb!
Miranda Lambert has been under fire recently because of the 'selfie drama' at her Las Vegas concert. She even made a T-shirt to commemorate the awkward moment. It says 'Shoot Tequila Not Selfies.' Fans are continuing to roast her online. Some are calling her the 'wicked witch of country music.'
But is Miranda all that bad? She did create an organization for rescue dogs called Miranda Lambert's Mutt Nation. Mutt Nation recently posted a Tweet to honor Miranda's late dog Thelma. Should we cut Miranda some slack? She just lost a pet! What do YOU think? Onto the next celeb.
Rosalia, the famous Spanish pop star who has been compared to Lady Gaga, is mourning the loss of her fiance. He's not dead, but her 3 year engagement to fellow musician Rauw Alejandro is over. Apparently, Rauw cheated on her. The internet is devastated for beloved Rosalia. Take a look!
Will Rosalia recover? Time will tell! Onto the last celeb!
Jason Aldean, famous country music star, recently released a single called 'Try That In a Small Town,' that has topped the charts. That said, fans and critics are saying that the song has prejudiced undertones. Are these lyrics offensive? Take a look at some of the backlash!
Do YOU like the song? Okay! There you have it. 5 Celebs who are having a rough Hump day!