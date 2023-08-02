5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump day? You're not alone! Take a look at these struggling celebs!
Angus Cloud was best known for his role as Fezco on HBO's Euphoria. Cloud, 25, died suddenly on Monday. His cause of death has yet to be released. Cast members are devastated by the news.
Sydney Sweeney posted a heart warming tribute to Angus. Dominic Fike mourned Cloud on stage at a recent concert. That said, his death has created some controversy. Prior to his death, Cloud was facing some questionable allegations. He had also recently lost his father.
R.I.P. Angus.
Lizzo was recently sued by three of her former dancers for creating a hostile work environment. Apparently, Lizzo (the queen of body positivity) berated several dancers for gaining weight, forced them to engage in se&%ul acts at a show, AND shamed them for not sharing her Christian beliefs. What a combo!
Take a look at some of the internet reactions. Some people are already forgiving Queen Lizzo. Others? Not so much.
A lot of 'fans' are using these allegations as an opportunity to be fatphobic. Take a look.
So, what do YOU think of this Lizzo drama? Is she cancelled? Onto the next celeb!
Ariana Grande divorced a real estate agent last month. Most fans forgot she was married. She is now dating Ethan Slater, who played Spongebob Squarepants on Broadway. They apparently met on the set of Wicked the movie.
Their relationship timeline is fascinating. The shadiest part is, Slater is technically married to another woman, and continues to parent a one year old child with his wife. Is Ariana a homewrecker? Let's see what fans are saying.
So, is Ariana a homewrecker, or did Spongebob do the damage himself? Tartar sauce! Two more celebs!
Beyonce paid tribute to one of her deceased fans, who was stabbed for dancing to one of her songs in a parking lot. Fans are livid.
What is YOUR take on this tragic controversy? Onto the final struggling celeb!
Popstar Bebe Rexha recently cried mid-concert about her breakup from Keyan Safyari, who apparently sent her body-shaming texts. Fans showed their love and support for Bebe by holding up signs that said, 'You are Enough.' Take a look at some these reactions to Bebe's breakup!
Well, at least Bebe's fans love her! There you have it, 5 celebs having a bad Hump day. We hope yours is better!