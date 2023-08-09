5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a rough Wednesday? You're not alone. These people are struggling too!
Sometimes you wake up to see the oddest celebrities trending on Twitter. Today it was Tom Selleck. For some reason, internet users are remembering that Tom Selleck endorsed American Advisors Group, which sold horribly defective reverge mortgages. Many of AAG's customers (most of them elderly) were scammed. Take a look at some of the tweets.
Fans are also recalling that Selleck's political views are questionable.
Wow! Are you pro or anti Tom Selleck? Thoughts? Onto the next person having a rough Wednesday.
Sam Smith came out as gender non-binary back in 2019 during an interview with Jameela Jamil, and for some reason, Sam is getting some extra negative feedback today. This trend MAY have started with this tweet, which lists Sam as a 'woman' who wasn't nominated for Video of the Year. People are arguing about Sam being included. Take a look!
What is YOUR take on this controversy? Onto the next celeb!
Wayne Brady recently came out as pans&Xual, and he's happier than ever. Some fans are supportive and some are not. Take a look!
This tweet references the musical stylings of Whose Line is it Anyway, which Brady starred on for years.
Matt Walsh is calling Brady's reveal 'creepy.' In response to his controversial rant, people are now roasting Matt Walsh.
So, whose side are YOU on? Two more struggling people!
Chris Noth first faced se&ual assault allegations in 2021, and has only just responded to them. Even though the female cast of Se& and the City released a statement in support of all the women who had come forward, Noth maintains that he is innocent. He does however, admit that he cheated on his wife. Take a look at the backlash!
So, is Chris Noth definitely innocent? Should he feel guilty about cheating? Thoughts? Onto the final struggling celeb!
Lizzo is in big trouble. You've probably heard that she was accused of created a hostile work environment for her backup dancers. Now, six more dancers have accused her of different things. Whether or not you believe it, Lizzo fans are upset. Take a look!
So, do you think Lizzo did it? Will she be canceled, and does she deserve that?
