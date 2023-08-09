Someecards Logo
5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Maggie Lalley
Aug 9, 2023 | 2:29 PM
Having a rough Wednesday? You're not alone. These people are struggling too!

5. Tom Selleck, because he's being roasted on Twitter for his reverse mortgage scam.

shutterstock

Sometimes you wake up to see the oddest celebrities trending on Twitter. Today it was Tom Selleck. For some reason, internet users are remembering that Tom Selleck endorsed American Advisors Group, which sold horribly defective reverge mortgages. Many of AAG's customers (most of them elderly) were scammed. Take a look at some of the tweets.

Fans are also recalling that Selleck's political views are questionable.

Wow! Are you pro or anti Tom Selleck? Thoughts? Onto the next person having a rough Wednesday.

4. Sam Smith, because people are upset about his gender identity.

shutterstock

Sam Smith came out as gender non-binary back in 2019 during an interview with Jameela Jamil, and for some reason, Sam is getting some extra negative feedback today. This trend MAY have started with this tweet, which lists Sam as a 'woman' who wasn't nominated for Video of the Year. People are arguing about Sam being included. Take a look!

What is YOUR take on this controversy? Onto the next celeb!

3. Wayne Brady, because he recently came out as 'pan.'

shutterstock

Wayne Brady recently came out as pans&Xual, and he's happier than ever. Some fans are supportive and some are not. Take a look!

This tweet references the musical stylings of Whose Line is it Anyway, which Brady starred on for years.

Matt Walsh is calling Brady's reveal 'creepy.' In response to his controversial rant, people are now roasting Matt Walsh.

So, whose side are YOU on? Two more struggling people!

2. Chris Noth, because he just publicly denied everything he was accused of.

shutterstock

Chris Noth first faced se&ual assault allegations in 2021, and has only just responded to them. Even though the female cast of Se& and the City released a statement in support of all the women who had come forward, Noth maintains that he is innocent. He does however, admit that he cheated on his wife. Take a look at the backlash!

So, is Chris Noth definitely innocent? Should he feel guilty about cheating? Thoughts? Onto the final struggling celeb!

1. Lizzo, because six more dancers have accussed of creating a 'hostile work environment.'

shutterstock

Lizzo is in big trouble. You've probably heard that she was accused of created a hostile work environment for her backup dancers. Now, six more dancers have accused her of different things. Whether or not you believe it, Lizzo fans are upset. Take a look!

So, do you think Lizzo did it? Will she be canceled, and does she deserve that?

Phew. What a Hump Day! To read about more people having a bad day, click here!

Sources: Twitter
