5 People Having a Bad Hump Day.

Happy Wednesday! Hump day is tough for everyone. That said, there are some celebrities in the mix that are on the struggle bus today. Let's take a look and TRY to feel sorry for them.
Nicholas Hoult is an independent movie darling. He got his start on the British TV show Skins, and since then, he's had a pretty unique career. But, the internet is up in arms today! In response to his failure to land the role as Superman (the role went to David Coreswet) or any well known superhero in the Marvel/DC universe, fans are freaking out. Here we go!
Perhaps Nicholas's career setback was for best. Still, losing out another heartthrob must sting! Onto the next controversy.
Vanna White has been a staple member of the Wheel of Fortune team for almost 1,000 years. Well, not that many, but almost! Now that Pat Sajak is leaving this classic American game show, dirty secrets are coming to the surface. To make matters worse, Ryan Seacrest is the new host. So classic. Take a look at the internet rage over Vanna's salary.
It's truly the end of an era. Will Vanna get her raise? Will they push her out? Time will tell! Onto the next floundering celeb.
Jack Antonoff was recently seen under the influence on stage. Fans are upset. On top of that, he's getting roasted by people (mostly Swifties) on Twitter for a number of things. Let's take a gander.
Looks like another instance of Swifties gone wild. Jack is in trouble now! Onto the next celeb.
Well, Kanye is back trending on the internet. Today it's for two main reasons. 1. A BBC documentary is coming out that will expose his history as an anti-semite. 2. He allegedly asked a homeless man to run his presidential campaign in 2024. People are livid, and rightly so. Best of luck to this man and his 'campaign.' And now, onto the final celebrity. This is a special one, and one that you all love!
Apparently there have been some gross reveleations about Ivanka's relationship with her father. What else is new? Take a look, but be warned. Some of these tweets might be triggering.
Well, there you have it! 5 celebs have a weird hump day. We hope yours is better. Thanks for reading Someecards. Have a wonderful day!