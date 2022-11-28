Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
5 People Having A Bad Monday

5 People Having A Bad Monday

Shenuque Tissera
Nov 28, 2022 | 3:16 PM
ADVERTISING

Thanksgiving is over, and the world is gearing up for the holiday season. These celebrities are dealing with the ramifications of a bad Monday.

5. Pete Davidson for being in a new relationship with Emily Ratajkowski.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content