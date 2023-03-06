5 People Having a Bad Monday.

Having a rough day back at the office? So are these celebs. Let's see who's struggling this week.5. Will Smith, because Chris Rock humiliated him in his Netflix special, FINALLY. "Everyone called him a b***h." shutterstock Chris Rock made history this week when he produced the first ever Netflix Live event. His special, Selective Outrage, featured multiple heavyhitters including Arsenio Hall, David Spade, J.B. Smoove, and Leslie Jones. And boy oh boy, did Rock go IN on Will Smith. Chris Rock's long awaited rebuttle was incredibly cathartic. Take a look at some of the controversial internet reactions.Chris rock is not holding back about Will Smith and Jada . This is just too much. pic.twitter.com/RTxjIsflgq— Don Salmon (@dijoni) March 5, 2023 The New York Times also reviewed the special. Take a look.controversial take but I think Will Smith should slap Chris Rock again this year— Alice Hamilton (@AliceRHamilton) February 21, 2023 Everyone understood what an open relationship was when Will Smith was fuckin on Margot Robbie in public but once Jada had her own entanglement all of a sudden Will was some victim and Jada was a bad person— Hugh Honey (@tkm11218) March 6, 2023 Just saw the clip of Chris Rock calling Will Smith “a bitch” for being in an open marriage with his wife, which ultimately goes back to blaming Jada for everything. He’s wrapped up a cute little package of misogynoir and people think it’s funny. Blaming women is always accepted!!— Unruly Heather Marulli (@FixedAirHeather) March 5, 2023 Will Smith and Jada watching the last ten minutes of Chris Rock special pic.twitter.com/v9MqUxrIl6— Miscellaneous (@Snokes7) March 5, 2023 I’m so sorry but Chris Rock COOKED Will Smith and Jada pic.twitter.com/8EG4AlDiLQ— Miscellaneous (@Snokes7) March 5, 2023 Will and Jada must feel pretty humiliated right about now. But don't worry, there's someone else who might be a victim of Selective Outrage. Drum roll please...4. Chris Rock, because he's also getting some hate for his 'controversial' special. Looks like Chris is not as beloved as he thinks. shutterstock Chris Rock covered a lot of controversial topics in Selective Outrage. He dared to talk about abortion, the royal family, the Kardashians, and Jada's inappropriate behavior. Not everyone is happy about it...Calling Jada’s predatory behavior “sexual agency” is part of the reason people have a hard time believing men can be the victims of sexual abuse. If Will Smith fucked Willow’s best friend who was going through a mental health crisis, his career would’ve ended. Jada gets praised. https://t.co/dhQYwdLaSN— Dot (@TroyDot) March 6, 2023 Chris Rock's set featured an attack on PC culture, said everyone is too quick to be a victim, said wokeness is BS, said abortion is murder, and laughed about how dark Draymond Green is. It's a pretty right wing outlook on the world. The set would fit on Fox News.— Touré (@Toure) March 5, 2023 Chris Rock is one of the first celebrities to be honest about what abortion actually is…killing children.— Rhonda Mary (@iamrhondamary) March 5, 2023 Pro-lifers are mad at Chris Rock for saying he's pro-choice, and Pro-choicers are mad at Chris Rock for saying Abortion is murder and that it's a baby. A good comedian is able to piss off both sides— George (@BehizyTweets) March 6, 2023 “Hey ladies, if you have to pay for your own abortion, you need an abortion”. - Chris Rock Omg! 🤣🤣🤣😳🤔😬— Claire Ortiz (@clairityortiz) March 5, 2023 Chris Rock did a whole segment on the abortion issue. It was no surprise where he stood using same dumb talking points. One thing I was happy about was that he correctly referred to abortion as killing babies. Chris Rock did a whole segment on the abortion issue. It was no surprise where he stood using same dumb talking points. One thing I was happy about was that he correctly referred to abortion as killing babies. He called the doctors "hitmen" lol— Chani B (@Chani_the_great) March 6, 2023 The women of The View had some thoughts to share.CHRIS ROCK HAVING THE LAST LAUGH? #TheView co-hosts weigh in on the comedian's comedy special Saturday night where he fired back at Will and Jada Pinkett Smith almost a year after Will Smith slapped Rock at the Oscars. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/m8UfywpznB— The View (@TheView) March 6, 2023 And speaking of Meghan Markle, she got absolutely roasted in this special, which is dominating the news right now. Twitter thinks so too.Chris Rock roasts Meghan Markle: "That s**t she went through was not racism. It was just some was in-law s**t!" pic.twitter.com/qLTgTSFK3M— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 5, 2023 America has woken up to the fraud. Look at this room of Black people laughing the heck out of Meghan Markle. First, it was @SouthPark. Now, Chris Rock has destroyed Meghan Markle. #DumbPrinceAndHisStupidWife #PrinceHarryhasgonemad pic.twitter.com/10iAga1xyU… https://t.co/Zyq2SgnPSw— Evans E. 🏳️🌈⚧ 👨🏿🏫 #KingCharles'Angel (@jomilleweb) March 5, 2023 Chris Rock nails it https://t.co/qFI0fm89Uy— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 5, 2023 Chris Rock, you are not funny. The Meghan Markle pile on has got to stop. The mention of her name is so lucrative mfs forget that she’s a human being. https://t.co/LN7orA39Pe— Diva Zavid (@signed_km) March 5, 2023 When you are disgraced and embarrassed from being humiliated on stage, and you want to sneak your way back, just say Meghan markle!Chris Rock using the Meghan Markle cash for hate to promote himself is absolutely ridiculous.— Squadielett 🤎Brazen Hussy🤎 (@2kingdomseekers) March 5, 2023 This special seems to be causing a lot of controversy. Let's pivot to another celeb that WASN'T featured in Rock's special.2. RuPaul, because fans are saying that he isn't being enough of an activist. Come on now Ru, you're really going to stay silent? shutterstock There has been a lot of anti-drag and anti-trans legislation recently, and RuPaul has said absolutely nothing about it.It is absolutely FUCKED that with everything going on right now, @RuPaul/@RuPaulsDragRace has not made a public statement against anti-drag and anti-trans legislation.You are the biggest platform for drag in the entire world maybe use that voice for something??— Salt & Poppers (@bingomilf) March 5, 2023 All you Drag Race fans should be in RuPaul’s mentions like she just snatched your wig with a twist that caused your favorite queen to get sent home this week. Because this isn’t a fucking reality show. This is real life and the people profiting off of drag are a bit too quiet. pic.twitter.com/QeyKAXDJu0— Andrew (The Aretha Version) (@SoulAtlantic) March 4, 2023 Now is the time for RuPaul, every past judge, corporations to speak up against the legislation sweeping our nation against trans youth & drag artist. The suicide rate for queer youths is disproportionately higher than their peers & we need to speak up for them…NOW— Marti (@MartiGCummings) March 5, 2023 RuPaul sure has been quiet about all this shit, hasn’t he?— 🏳️⚧️Timmie🏳️⚧️ (@haytimmie) February 24, 2023 I think we need to put pressure on RuPaul, WOW, and MTV to do more about what’s going on with these anti drag bills across America. It’s incredibly concerning the biggest platform for Drag in America has been so quiet… pic.twitter.com/aDoCYLs2BH— lexapro spritz (@Mikey_Sul) March 4, 2023 Come on Ru, please help! Okay, last celeb.1. Prince Harry, because after a recent interview, people are calling him 'insane.' Has Harry really gone mad? shutterstock Harry recently told press that he 'enjoys certain recreational drugs.' He's of course getting flack for it.Prince Harry has claimed that marijuana really helped him 'deal with traumas and pains of the past'— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 6, 2023 Prince Harry is no longer a working Royal . You’d be better off selecting a patron who is, who resides in the UK and who doesn’t promote drug taking .— starfisher (@starfis53829647) March 6, 2023 Today I learned that not only is “Prince” Harry a loser, he also does drugs regularly.But I repeat myself.— Tom's Tidbits (@TomsTidbits) March 6, 2023 Family of woman, 29, who killed herself after suffering psychosis from the drug Prince Harry claimed 'really helped' his mental health in latest interview slam the Duke as 'irresponsible' after he described his 'positive' experience of ayahuasca https://t.co/pprODy0j9S— IntoTheMystic (@Mystic_Sailor) March 6, 2023 Well, there you have it. 5 celebs going through it. We hope you're having a better Monday! Thanks for reading.