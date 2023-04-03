5 People Having a Bad Monday.

Are you having a rough Monday? Don't worry. These A through D listers are having a worse one. Let's take a look.5. Irina and Micah from Love is Blind Season 4, because everyone deeply despises them. Netflix has taken over our lives, and we're not mad about it. shutterstock If you're a fan of the Love is Blind empire, you're probably sucked into season 4. We can all agree that this cast is fully toxic. Everyone on the show is pretty unlikeable, but there are two mean girlies that are getting incessant hate on the internet. Irina and Micah were so evil on the show that they had to issue public apologies.These are hardly apologies though. Micah was quoted in saying, "What Irina did for me was make me laugh and reminded me who I am [and] that I like to laugh. I like to joke. Like, this is a really serious situation, but I don’t have to be miserable."Micah continues, "Like, I can enjoy myself a little bit and she gave me that, and for that, I don’t regret it. Irina and I are both in our mid-twenties. We're just doing the best we can do. We just have to grow up from our mistakes."Okay Micah, so you're proud of how rude you were on the show? Sigh. Onto Irina's bizarre statement. In her public TikTok apology, Irina says, 'I feel like being on the show was like getting a mirror put in front of your face, in the sense of seeing yourself from a different perspective. ... I'm still processing and going through everything that happened.'Wow, these two are insufferable. Let's take a look at some of the HILARIOUS tweets about these two reality tv villains.Micah and Irina, y’all not pretty enough to be acting this way #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/9ueCsDHkoY— . (@realitvtingz) March 25, 2023 Ummm Micah is mad because Irina was touching on her fiancé in the pool while she was touching on somebody else’s fiancé on the other side of the pool?? Ok#LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/tnNUeOk4Fy— cheesemonger (@_dreamitbeit) March 31, 2023 Irina and Micah are very ugly souls. With ugly faces to match. Who laughs when someone is seriously crying? #loveisblind #loveisblind4 pic.twitter.com/A7BwzToJ9Q— Camm ☁️ (@cammiemark) March 24, 2023 Micah and Irina definitely give off mean girls who peaked in high school #LoveisBlind4 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/SzhKDpVYO9— Sisa_M (@Sisa_Says) March 24, 2023 I can’t stand Irina and Micah, they have to be the worst people casted on all 4 seasons of love is blind pic.twitter.com/4dbHy17g53— shika ♡ (@shikadraws) March 24, 2023 I cannot wait to see Vanessa Lachey rip Irina and Micah a new one at the reunion of Love is Blind.— Adrian Tate (@adrianJEsmith) March 25, 2023 Mean girl energy right there! #LoveisBlind4I still can't understand why Zack chose Irina & Paul chose Micah. Clearly, love IS blind. 🙄🙄🙄 Also, Kwame reminds me of Sk and Bartise. 😑 Can't convince me otherwise! #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/NfcuBG0Ig4— EpikQSaran (@reelyromantic) March 25, 2023 Looks like Irina and Micah had it coming. Onto the next celeb having a bad day.4. Kwame, from Love is Blind, because he's equally as problematic. Why Kwame? shutterstockKwame doesn't deserve the angel that is Chelsea, and Twitter agrees. Let's take a look at some of the tweets.Every scene with Kwame in it…#LoveisBlind4 #LoveisBlindS4 #LoveIsBlind me: pic.twitter.com/S8I2PDKmId— Kim Possible, MD. (@Kim_Buh_Lee) March 25, 2023 Bro Kwame TUCKED HIS HAIR BEHIND HIS HEAD while FLIRTING WITH MICAH. All in front of his fiance. This man is so unserious. #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/XVG0djkwBd— banana (@soupdoopploop) March 25, 2023 if netflix don’t do nothing else, they’re going to find a black man w/ a terrible haircut to be on their show. kwame’s hair is pissing me off more than bartiste’s #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/zHx6rMqOxq— free mill, kill bill (@Jadore_Jamila) March 25, 2023 Kwame telling Micah he still has feelings for her ON HIS FIANCÉ CHELSEAS BIRTHDAY??? Is shame not free???🫠🫠🫠 #LoveIsBlindS4 #LoveisBlind pic.twitter.com/PZnZFmTekO— Kelly del EastCoast (@KellEastCoast) March 31, 2023 And this tweet says A LOT. Kwame has a reality TV history.Aye Kwame…you gotta explain this one. You been on all the shows looking for a wife 😭😭😭 #MAFS #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/cL1B5KA3yQ— Floss (@BlackerAndProud) March 30, 2023 Seeing the support Chelsea's dad gave them while knowing Kwame is gonna f up is really sad. #LoveIsBlindS4 #LoveIsBlindpic.twitter.com/VF2lIkVnNf— Mon (@kissesfordayss) March 31, 2023 Did Kwame put a spell on Chelsea like why she like him so much??? #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4 pic.twitter.com/T5cXuRLAsb— Reality Tv Junkie (@Realitea_TvJunk) March 24, 2023 We don't like Kwame. Moving on to the next celebrity.3. Khloe Kardashian, because Kim called her a "clown" for wearing a weird outfit. Then Kim copied the outfit. These sisters are always fighting about something. shutterstock Kim recently called Khloe a "clown" for something she wore in Tokyo. Should Khloe be embarrassed? Also, should Kim stop making fun of her sisters?Kim Kardashian copies Khloé outfit she once called ‘clown’-like: ‘Apologize now’ https://t.co/lQ9OEUCOsm pic.twitter.com/NCNlquD7bX— Page Six (@PageSix) April 3, 2023 Khloe the clown pic.twitter.com/bH2uyPJAxX— YT: Waseem Imam Saheb (@WaseemIS) April 3, 2023 These sisters are too much. Onto the last two celebs.2. Trump, because he's getting indicted. Are we sick of this man yet? shutterstockIf you're breathing, you're probably aware that Trump has been indicted. Tomorrow is the big day. Let's see what the internet is saying about this.Most Americans tomorrow. 🔥#TrumpMugShot #TrumpIndictment pic.twitter.com/8VoNZeQWMN— Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) April 3, 2023 Every hour another conservative man cries on TV about Donald Trump's indictment... pic.twitter.com/bPuevvJvdg— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 31, 2023 BREAKING: A new CNN poll shows that a whopping 60 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s indictment for making hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. pic.twitter.com/cb5OkpYSmk— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) April 3, 2023 BOOM! Jen Psaki just SHREDDED Trump in a rare takedown during an interview with Brian Tyler Cohen. “He’s fundraising off (the indictment) although not that well, let’s be honest. Although he’s raised some money, it’s not a ton of money, she said. Psaki also slammed Pence,… pic.twitter.com/YOcQW1ocAf— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 3, 2023 CNN poll:60% of Americans approve of the Trump indictment — including 62% of Independents— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 3, 2023 Who's excited about tomorrow?#trump #TrumpArrest #TrumpIndictment #TrumpWalker pic.twitter.com/aGvDp6UplO— Tarquin 🇺🇦 (@Tarquin_Helmet) April 3, 2023 How much taxpayer money is being wasted on this Trump indictment?— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 3, 2023 We'll see how tomorrow goes. And onto the final celeb (or entity) having a bad Monday.1. America, because...are we okay? I feel like we're not. shutterstock This tweet captures it all. Good luck my fellow Americans!Actually, Donald, this is EXACTLY how America was supposed to be. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eTJ2br2130— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) April 3, 2023 Enjoy your Monday!