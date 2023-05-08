5 People Having a Bad Monday.

Having a tough day back at work? So are these tragique celebs. Let's take a look.5. Meghan Markle, because she skipped the coronation and went on a hike. Girl's gotta get those steps in! shutterstock Well, Meghan Markle is officially getting slammed for not attending the coronation and going on a hike with her girlies in California. But when are people NOT mad at her? Let's take a look at the tweets.British Media: “Meghan Markle needs to leave and never come back!”Also the British Media: “She’s got a lot of nerve not coming to the Coronation!”— Anne Boleyn (“Royal Expert") (@TudorChick1501) May 7, 2023 Can anyone explain why the Mail insists on telling everyone in their headlines about Meghan Markle that she lives in a $14 million dollar house but they NEVER include the fact that Charles and William have property portfolios worth hundreds of millions of dollars? pic.twitter.com/AfXEWotYfu— 🇯🇴🇭🇳🄸🄽🇷🇴🇲🇦🇳🇮🇦 (@JohninBucuresti) May 8, 2023 I don't care if these pictures were taken 3hrs ago or 3 weeks ago because this isn't the first time TMZ has done this.BUT, anyone who thinks that Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex should lock herself indoors because her racist in-laws are breathing needs their head examined. pic.twitter.com/TpFUDqVV0y— Alexis 🎖️MNOSL (@ArchewellBaby) May 8, 2023 All that comes to mind is: Classy vs. Trashy. I’m sorry, but why did Meghan Markle think a pre-/post-hike paparazzi stroll would be good for her image this weekend? She could at least put a little effort into it. I mean she did, but the outfit is awful. She’s so laughably… pic.twitter.com/ghvMCzOiFY— Royal News Network (@RNN_RoyalNews) May 8, 2023 Uhhh, there was a big coronation concert tonight and the Daily Mail's top story is Meghan Markle left her house? pic.twitter.com/iUze5pW0XP— Love, Lola (@Lola on Spoutible 🐳 ) (@LoveLolaHeart) May 8, 2023 The white privileged homogeneity of the royal family is not just part of the family itself, but also the officials, courtiers, their inner circle & friendships. It’s telling that when Meghan Markle, a woman of colour entered the family she was seen as a threat & bullied out. pic.twitter.com/SuM1h4QKcR— Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) May 7, 2023 Honestly Meghan, TAKE THAT WALK! Onto the next struggling celeb.4. Joe Alwyn, because TAYLOR IS DATING SOMEONE NEW? Joe. We hated you. Now we love you again. shutterstock The world moves so fast. We're back on Joe's side? Take a look.joe alwyn just posted this on his close friends it’s true! pic.twitter.com/Z2uDxI6Mhe— ʚɞ (@flushedangel) May 7, 2023 JOE ALWYN WE MISS YOU COME BACK. THE KIDS ARE WAITING AT HOME. pic.twitter.com/h9wAenSg6e— sher(taylor's version) (@sherlovestaylor) May 8, 2023 5 years ago today, joe alwyn and his mom attended taylor’s first reputation concert and joe was trying so hard to not smile when taylor pointed at him during gorgeous may 8, 2018pic.twitter.com/2vZ0860jMu— Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) May 8, 2023 not joe alwyn liking my tweet ? 😭 pic.twitter.com/uJRL3zq0kV— lance | midnights 🕰️ (@cowboyIikelance) May 7, 2023 I miss Joe Alwyn solely because that man didn’t talk and I never had to see him, I prefer when men fade into the shadows— jade (@tsholyground) May 7, 2023 matty healy has done in three days what joe alwyn couldn’t do in six and a half years— annie (@1975taysversion) May 8, 2023 joe alwyn right now: pic.twitter.com/EK6760W7Nt— 🪩 | B (@Taylorschair13) May 8, 2023 and joe alwyn would never eat taylor’s cat on stage pic.twitter.com/cv5iQWSCIi https://t.co/eGaNax7y9v— AARON (@lidolmix) May 7, 2023 why joe alwyn got so many riders all of a sudden https://t.co/WmSE8PPkhk— mads ⎕ 🥾🌎 (@postmodernity_) May 8, 2023 Looks like we stan Joe Alwyn once again! Now, onto the next...3. Matty Healy, because Taylor Swift is allegedly dating him and people are upset. Ew. shutterstock The internet cannot handle that Matty Healy is apparently dating TSwift. Not only is he a downgrade, he's also apparently very politically incorrect. Here are some tweets.“Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out.” pic.twitter.com/12s8TCUbmh— esra (@vibessesra) May 8, 2023 "omg taylor and matty kissed there's photo evidence"the evidence: pic.twitter.com/GKIxjSULiy— you like jazz ⎕ (@trumanhealysbae) May 8, 2023 remember when this picture of taylor and matty came out and everybody panicked? pic.twitter.com/zk0zOqNVPG— mariam ★ (@trumanswhack) May 8, 2023 i feel like american girls are so impressed by matty healy because they don't know he's a very common archetype of british man. when i was 17 i knew like six floppy haired faux-self-deprecating wannabe oasis boys. it's just the british version of the bushwick no-bed-frame boys https://t.co/0gfRQjFxjw— eleanor (@eleanordotcomm) May 7, 2023 it’s ok y’all i turned the brightness up really high in the pic. that’s not matty healy in the car with her pic.twitter.com/xXIvYHk6wf— helen (@helen) May 8, 2023 Matty Healy being a racist, islamophobic, antisemitic sexist, and overall piece of shit- a thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/QIFecYiEJE— 🌙 ✨ (@antiheroandie) May 5, 2023 no matty healy cannot fight https://t.co/Rj6NgqUp06 pic.twitter.com/xIkaedA2EF— Iris // ⎕ 🪩 (@irissversion75) May 7, 2023 i want someone to look at me the way matty healy looks at taylor swift pic.twitter.com/bKhGfkC04p— rachel ✿ ⎕ (@liveforleveller) May 8, 2023 Well, do we love him or do we hate him? You decide. Onto the STAR of this love triangle.2. Taylor Swift, because people are 'DONE WITH HER.' (sarcastically of course). I'M DONE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT is trending on Twitter? shutterstock Oh, so people aren't ACTUALLY done with Taylor Swift. They're just more obsessed with her than they already were because of her setlist in Nashville.IM SO DONE SHE PLAYED OUT OF THE WOODS BRIDGE TWICE WITHOUT ME THERE. I AM DONE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT. NASHVILLE NIGHT TWO YOU WON pic.twitter.com/b3Uv6GGBeD— Natalie | SPEAK NOW TV!! 💜 (@livsdaylight) May 7, 2023 I AM DONE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT IM SERIOUS THIS TIME NO FUCKING WAY SHE PLAYED OUT OF THE WOODS pic.twitter.com/LtoTUNeYAo— Natalie | SPEAK NOW TV!! 💜 (@livsdaylight) May 7, 2023 im done with taylor swift pic.twitter.com/9I6ExsxLva— val (@swfittl) May 8, 2023 im done with taylor swift pic.twitter.com/oAsC6dvkhA— mia (@claireswalsh) April 29, 2023 Yes. We're all done with Taylor. But you know who's really DONE?1. King Charles, because he looks so sad at his coronation. This man is a sad king. shutterstock King Charles looked so depressed at his coronation, and the internet cannot stop noticing. Here we go.My five-year old just asked me why King Charles looks so sad. What do I say?— cluedont (@cluedont) May 6, 2023 Damn he hates his job so much...relatable king pic.twitter.com/ZucxGio47M— Kimberly 🧜🏻♀️ Dinaro💲 (@KimberDin) May 6, 2023 #KingsCoronation #KingCharles #kingscoronation2023 HE LOOKS SO FUCKING SAD pic.twitter.com/jwTfV7jFxh— pompom (@serpenzt) May 6, 2023 why does king Charles look sad in every picture of that coronation ceremony?— 假名 (@cinnamonbn) May 6, 2023 Well, happy coronation King? We hope you're having a better Monday than these folks!