5 People Having a Bad Monday.

Prince William recently launched a campaign to help the homeless. Okay Prince William...you care all of a sudden? He's getting roasted online for being an insufferable hypocrite. Here we go.
Could Prince William be being genuine, or is this a publicity stunt? Onto the next floundering celebrity.
If you've seen the SATC reboot, you're probably aware that it's pretty cringeworthy. People watch the show, but it's more of a hate watch. Although all of the characters are pretty ridiculous, but Che Diaz, Miranda's comedian partner, seems to be worst of them all. Take a look.
You might want to give this new season a watch, just to see what all the fuss is about. Onto the next celeb.
Someone secretly recorded Andy Cohen at pride for...no reason? If anything, the person who filmed is getting roasted for posting this. Let's peruse some of the tweets.
There we go!! There are plenty of reasons to dislike Andy, but this isn't one of them. Onto the next.
Swifties are getting seriously roasted today. Apparently Taylor's fans are going in on Olivia Rodrigo and John Mayer, and the internet is upset.
Oh Swifties, we all need a break from you. And....drumroll please! The final celeb having a bad Monday!
If you're a Succession fan, you're probably still going through withdrawal from the series finale. Kendall is trending on Twitter today. Making fun of this character is one of the internet's favorite pasttimes. Let's take a look!
