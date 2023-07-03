5 People Having a Bad Monday.

Having a bad Monday? Don't fret. These celebs are down in the dumps for some...odd reasons to say the least. Let's take a look!
Colleen Ballinger, better know as Miranda Sings, was recently accused of grooming multiple teenage fans while they were minors. Most of the allegations include accusations of trauma dumping, sending illicit messages, and developing inappropriate and emotionally codependent relationships with former fans when they were underage. YIKES.
Miranda Sings was one of the first Youtube Stars to use the internet as their main platform. Who knew that this was going on behind the scenes? To make matters worse, Colleen recently released an ultra-cringe worthy video of her singing on ukelele to 'respond to the allegations.' The video has garnered over 7M views, and fans are pretty grossed out. Let's take a look at some of the tweets.
We'll see how this all plays out in the next few months. Will Miranda Sings go to JAIL? That would be wild. And a more important question, will they let her bring her ukelele to jail with her? We can ONLY hope! Onto the next celeb.
If you've seen the cringeworthy tragedy of a TV show that is And Just Like That, you know that Kim Cattrall has not been present. Apparently, no amount of money can get her to rejoin the cast at SATC due to her 'bad blood' with SJP. UNTIL THIS SEASON.
Samantha will make an appearance in Season 2, and SJP is disappointed that this got leaked. It was supposed to be top secret! What's not so secret is the decade-long feud between SJP and Kim. That said, people are starting to think that Kim Cattrall is just...insane. I mean seriously, what actually happened between these two?
Kim Cattrall recently appeared on The View to discuss the 'demands' she had for coming back on the show. Cynthia Nixon recently appeared on the Andy Cohen show to express her sadness surrounding the whole situation. This next tweet might tell you everything you need to know about whose side you should be on.
Anywho, can't wait for Samantha's FACETIME call later this season!
Noah Cyrus recently announced her engagement to fashion designer Pinkus, and she's been bullied over it relentlessly. Apparently these comments remind her of her rough childhood. It can't be easy living in Miley's shadow. And now there are rumors that the Cyrus family is at war! Take a look.
Good luck to Noah! Onto the next celeb.
Richard Gere has been a very active liberal activist for some time now. Recently, he appeared in a video with a group of refugees near the ocean. His conservative fans seem upset, while his liberal ones are extremely supportive. Let's peruse these controversial tweets.
Whose side are YOU on? Okay, onto the FINAL floundering celeb this Monday!
P!nk is on tour, and one of her fans threw her mother's ashes on stage during the show. I'm sorry...what?
Morbid huh? Well, there you have it. 5 celebs who are struggling this Monday. We hope your day is better!