5 People Having a Bad Monday.

If you've seen the cringeworthy tragedy of a TV show that is And Just Like That, you know that Kim Cattrall has not been present. Apparently, no amount of money can get her to rejoin the cast at SATC due to her 'bad blood' with SJP. UNTIL THIS SEASON.

Samantha will make an appearance in Season 2, and SJP is disappointed that this got leaked. It was supposed to be top secret! What's not so secret is the decade-long feud between SJP and Kim. That said, people are starting to think that Kim Cattrall is just...insane. I mean seriously, what actually happened between these two?

Kim Cattrall recently appeared on The View to discuss the 'demands' she had for coming back on the show. Cynthia Nixon recently appeared on the Andy Cohen show to express her sadness surrounding the whole situation. This next tweet might tell you everything you need to know about whose side you should be on.