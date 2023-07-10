5 People Having a Bad Monday.

Jonah Hill was originally praised for Stutz, a documentary he released last year about his experience with therapy. Now, his ex-girlfriend, professional surfer Sarah Brady, is accusing him of emotional abuse.

Hill uses a lot of 'therapy' terms in the controlling and abusive texts that he sent to Sarah. Does Jonah Hill deserve to be cancelled? The internet seems torn. That is to say, women are taking Sarah's side and men are taking Jonah's side. Can you beliveve it?