5 People Having a Bad Monday.

Happy Monday! We hope you enjoyed your weekend. These five celebs are in crisis. Take a look!
Jonah Hill was originally praised for Stutz, a documentary he released last year about his experience with therapy. Now, his ex-girlfriend, professional surfer Sarah Brady, is accusing him of emotional abuse.
Hill uses a lot of 'therapy' terms in the controlling and abusive texts that he sent to Sarah. Does Jonah Hill deserve to be cancelled? The internet seems torn. That is to say, women are taking Sarah's side and men are taking Jonah's side. Can you beliveve it?
Can we let women be hot while surfing? Is it too much to ask? We're over your boundaries Jonah! Onto the next floundering celeb.
Casey Desantis, our potential future first lady, is trending on Twitter and it's awkward. Team Trump accused Casey of pretending to have cancer for attention. On top of that, people are bullying her relentlessly for her appearance. Let's peruse.
Being accused of faking a terminal illness and trending as Eddie Munster? Weird day for Casey! Onto the next.
Jamie Foxx was hospitalized in April for a mysterious illness. Some fans think he experienced paralysis from the Covid vaccine. Now that he's back and been photographed for the first time since his hospitalization, people are convinced that he's a clone. Ok then....let's take a look.
Good point. If Jamie Foxx IS a clone, how can we get in on this? Onto the next!
If you haven't heard, Twitter is OUT and Threads is IN. Elon cannot handle this. Mark Zuckerberg is top dog again and it's getting uncomfortable.
Who will win this battle? Also, have you joined Threads yet?
Apparently Sam Smith's latest tour is totally inappropriate. The tweets are controversial. Let's read!
Does Sam Smith deserve to be cancelled, or is he just having fun? Thoughts? Anyway, we hope you're having a better Monday than these celebs!