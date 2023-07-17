5 People Having a Bad Monday.

Having a rough summer Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are having trouble today. Let's take a look!
Kevin Spacey is facing 12 charges of se&ual assault between the years of 2001 and 2013. Elton John recently testified at the court trial and surprisingly came to Spacey's defense. One of Spacey's victims claimed that one of the assaults happened at Elton John's house. The singer seems to 'know nothing about it.'
Some fans are disturbed that John would defend Kevin. Is something off here? Did Spacey do it? Does Elton know the truth? Fans seem to think the pop star is lying. Anywho, onto the next spooky, struggling celeb!
Khloe recently posted a few cryptic messages online after she found out Kylie was hanging out with her enemy, Jordyn Woods. In 2019, Jordyn and Khloe's baby daddy Tristan hooked up at a party. The incident devastated Khloe.
Woods admitted to kissing Tristan during a controversial interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk, and the Kardashians have demonized Woods ever since. That is, until yesterday, when Kylie Jenner was spotted having dinner with Jordyn. The internet is shocked. Take a look!
Good point! Kylie could have been friends with Jordyn all along. Poor Khloe. She always seems to be under attack. Onto the next celeb!
You may not have known that Ariana was married, but guess what? She's about to get divorced. Apparently she and her husband, a real estate agent named Dalton Gomez, have been on the rocks for a while. Their relationship timeline is strange to say the least. Poor Ariana! Fans are upset. Let's peruse.
Poor Ariana! We can only hope she's okay. Two more celebs to go!
Snoop Dog always has something odd going on. He recently revealed that he used to have a pet cockroach named Gooch. His fans can't stop laughing.
One fan even reposted this questionable meme. Whatever makes you happy Snoop! And finally....drumroll please........
Nicole is apparently defending her choice to wear a mini skirt a year ago. Does this goddess really need to do that? Fans don't think so.
Honestly, can't a woman just WEAR a skirt? Anywho, there you have it! 5 Celebs who can barely get through this day. We hope you're having a better time!