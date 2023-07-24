5 People Having a Bad Monday

Happy Monday! Or is it? If you're having a tough Summer Monday you're not alone. These celebs are struggling. Take a look!
If you saw Barbie this weekend, you're not alone. The movie grossed approximately $155 million at the box office. That said, some viewers thought the Barbie movie was offensive, anti-male, overly feminist, and ultra hetero-normative. Take a look at the controversial tweets about Greta!
This brings us to Greta's biggest hater, who is weirdly getting even more hate than she is...BEN SHAPIRO.
However intense your thoughts may be on the Barbie movie, Ben Shapiro can top you. The conservative political commentator posted this 43 minute scathing review of the film. Internet users have a lot to say about it. Take a look!
What is YOUR take on Ben Shapiro's roast of the Barbie movie? Onto the next celeb...or in this case...cultural entity.
Barbenheimer took over the box office this weekend, but Oppenheimer made wayyyy less money than Barbie. Not only that, people don't seem to like the movie. Take a look!
Brutal reviews! Did you see Oppenheimer? Is it as bad as they say? Onto the last two celebs!
Matty Healy, lead singer of The 1975 and former controversial flame of Taylor Swift, was recently banned in Malaysia after speaking out against the Malaysian government at one of his concerts. For someone who is known for being politically conservative and controversial, this pro-LGBTQ stance was a bit shocking. Take a look at some of the internet reactions!
Most people think that the stance Healy took was kind of...embarrassing.
This former fan thinks that Matt is one of the worst 'white saviors' he's ever seen.
What are YOUR thoughts on Matty Healy? And, of course, onto the final celeb!
Doja Cat, the revered female rapper, recently posted a something on Threads stating that she 'doesn't care about her fans.' Doja Cat deleted the post because of immediate backlash. Take a look at some of the Tweets!
This tweet sums it up.
So, IS Doja the worst, or does she make a good point? Anywho, we hope that your Monday is better! Enjoy the rest of your day.