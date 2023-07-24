Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
5 People Having a Bad Monday

5 People Having a Bad Monday

Maggie Lalley
Jul 24, 2023 | 5:30 PM
ADVERTISING

Happy Monday! Or is it? If you're having a tough Summer Monday you're not alone. These celebs are struggling. Take a look!

5. Greta Gerwig, because the Barbie movie has caused quite the controversy.

Greta Ger-BIG TIME DIRECTOR NOW!
Greta Ger-BIG TIME DIRECTOR NOW!
shutterstock

If you saw Barbie this weekend, you're not alone. The movie grossed approximately $155 million at the box office. That said, some viewers thought the Barbie movie was offensive, anti-male, overly feminist, and ultra hetero-normative. Take a look at the controversial tweets about Greta!

This brings us to Greta's biggest hater, who is weirdly getting even more hate than she is...BEN SHAPIRO.

4. Ben Shapiro, because his conservative rant about Barbie is under fire.

Will this movie catch a break?
Will this movie catch a break?
shutterstock

However intense your thoughts may be on the Barbie movie, Ben Shapiro can top you. The conservative political commentator posted this 43 minute scathing review of the film. Internet users have a lot to say about it. Take a look!

What is YOUR take on Ben Shapiro's roast of the Barbie movie? Onto the next celeb...or in this case...cultural entity.

3. The Oppenheimer Movie, because it didn't do as well as it expected to on opening weekend.

Did it stand a chance in the face of Barbie?
Did it stand a chance in the face of Barbie?
shutterstock

Barbenheimer took over the box office this weekend, but Oppenheimer made wayyyy less money than Barbie. Not only that, people don't seem to like the movie. Take a look!

Brutal reviews! Did you see Oppenheimer? Is it as bad as they say? Onto the last two celebs!

2. Matty Healy, because he got banned in Malaysia and ruined a music festival.

Is Matty in the right here?
Is Matty in the right here?
shutterstock

Matty Healy, lead singer of The 1975 and former controversial flame of Taylor Swift, was recently banned in Malaysia after speaking out against the Malaysian government at one of his concerts. For someone who is known for being politically conservative and controversial, this pro-LGBTQ stance was a bit shocking. Take a look at some of the internet reactions!

Most people think that the stance Healy took was kind of...embarrassing.

This former fan thinks that Matt is one of the worst 'white saviors' he's ever seen.

What are YOUR thoughts on Matty Healy? And, of course, onto the final celeb!

1. Doja Cat, because she apparently doesn't like her fans?

Why is she so mad?
Why is she so mad?
shutterstock

Doja Cat, the revered female rapper, recently posted a something on Threads stating that she 'doesn't care about her fans.' Doja Cat deleted the post because of immediate backlash. Take a look at some of the Tweets!

This tweet sums it up.

So, IS Doja the worst, or does she make a good point? Anywho, we hope that your Monday is better! Enjoy the rest of your day.

Sources: Twitter
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content