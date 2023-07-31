5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are struggling too. Take a look!
Cardi B recently got a drink thrown at her on stage in Vegas, so she chucked her microphone at the fan. The weirdest part is, the song still played after she threw away her mic. Cardi just proved to the world that she'd been lip syncing the whole time.
One internet user is upset. To make things more bizarre, Cardi was apparently asking people to throw drinks on her right before this happened.
So, was Cardi B in the wrong here? Onto the next celeb!
Sinead O'Connor, beloved Irish singer songwriter and political activist passed away recently, and fans are devastated. That said, some people didn't have a very positive opinion of her. Take a look!
Rob Schneider recounts this memory of Sinead.
Fans were a bit torn in response to this.
What was YOUR opinion of Sinead O'Connor? Onto the next!
At the Barbie premiere, Simu put his hand behind Ryan Gosling's back for a photo, but Ryan asked him to remove it. Simu recently came out with an instagram post that says that Ryan was 'in character' as Ken. There is no beef between them. But you have to wonder if that's true. Not everyone is on Simu's side here. He has a history of being controversial. Take a look!
Was the tension between Ryan and Simu real? And should Simu's role have been played by Manny Jacinto? Two more celebs.
Paul Reubens is gone, and many people are upset. Take a look!
Were you a Pee Wee Herman fan? And onto the next and final celeb!
Jamie Lynn Spears is known for two things: being Britney Spears's sister, and Zoey 101. Because Britney called her out as 'part of the problem' during the whole conservatorship battle, Jamie has fallen out of favor with the public in recent years. Her coming out with Zoey 102 years later hasn't exactly been well received. Take a look at these tweets.
So, will YOU watch Zoey 102?
There you have it! 5 Celebs having a ROUGH Monday. We hope yours is better!