5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a rough Monday? So are these celebs. Take a look!
The Barbie movie hit $1 billion at the box office, and Mattel is talking about expanding the franchise. Could there be multiple Barbie films? Greta Gerwig, Barbie's director, seems to think so. Noah Baumbach cowrote the Barbie screenplay with Gerwig, who has been his romantic partner since 2011.
He was previously married to actress Jennifer Jason Leigh until 2013, but he allegedly cheated on Leigh WITH Greta. Noah and Greta now have a son together.
Barbie's commercial success seems to be linked to Gerwig's directorial work. People have totally forgotten that Noah was even involved. Baumbach is now getting roasted for capitalizing on Gerwig's success. Plus he apparently looks depressed all the time. Take a look at some of the tweets!
This fan's silly tweet really sums it up. So, is Noah riding the coattails of Greta's success? Thoughts? Onto the next celeb!
Jamie Foxx is in the news because of a recent controversial Instagram post. On Friday, Foxx posted a quote on Instagram that read, 'THEY KI**ED THIS DUDE NAME JESUS...WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY'LL DO TO YOU???! #fakefriends #fakelove.'
The Jewish community was immediately outraged and Foxx decided to remove the post. Foxx then issued an apology on Instagram. According to his post, he didnt' mean anything by it. He was just talking about 'fake friends' in general. Take a look at some of the internet reactions.
So, WAS Jamie Foxx bullied into apologizing for this? Was it just a harmless post? Onto the next celeb, who is part of this bizarre controversy.
Jennifer Aniston liked Foxx's instagram post, and was also accused of being anti-Semitic. Aniston was so under fire that she had to turn her Instagram comments off. Aniston then posted this quote to her Instagram story. 'This really makes me sick. I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident'.
She then went on to say that she doesn't support any kind of anti-semitism. Despite Aniston's apology, she is being called a Karen. Take a look!
This tweet highlights her alleged 'history' as a Karen.
So, Is Aniston a Karen? Two more celebs!
Doja Cat seems to always be in the news these days. She's mostly under attack because she's dating J. Cyrus, who is allegedly toxic. The Tik Tok star has been accused of abusing his fans emotionally. Their relationship timeline is fascinating. Doja has also been accused of mistreating HER fans.
She recently posted this strange selfie that everyone seems to be upset about. On top of that, her latest music video Paint the Town Red, is all about demons. She's losing followers rapidly. Fans don't know what to do with her anymore. Take a look!
You have to wonder. Is Doja Cat losing it? Onto the final celeb!
JK Rowling has been at the root of a lot of political controversy over the years. Now, she's being 'removed from history' because of it. People are torn about this. Take a look!
So, does JK deserve to be 'erased?'
There you have it! 5 celebs having a rough Monday. We hope yours is better!