5 People Having a Bad Monday

The Barbie movie hit $1 billion at the box office, and Mattel is talking about expanding the franchise. Could there be multiple Barbie films? Greta Gerwig, Barbie's director, seems to think so. Noah Baumbach cowrote the Barbie screenplay with Gerwig, who has been his romantic partner since 2011.

He was previously married to actress Jennifer Jason Leigh until 2013, but he allegedly cheated on Leigh WITH Greta. Noah and Greta now have a son together.

Barbie's commercial success seems to be linked to Gerwig's directorial work. People have totally forgotten that Noah was even involved. Baumbach is now getting roasted for capitalizing on Gerwig's success. Plus he apparently looks depressed all the time. Take a look at some of the tweets!