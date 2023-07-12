Someecards Logo
5 People Having a Bad Hump Day.

Maggie Lalley
Jul 12, 2023 | 2:12 PM
Having a bad hump day? You're not alone. These celebs are on the verge today! Take a look.

5. John Mayer, because Speak Now, Taylor's Version is out and Swifties are coming for John.

Will John survive the wrath of the Swifties?
shutterstock

Taylor Swift is drudging up the past with the release of Speak Now, Taylor's Version. Since this album was all about her brief toxic relationship with John Mayer, John has expressed Swiftie fear. Seeing as the relationship between John and Taylor is such old news, the drama is bit unhinged. They haven't dated since 2009. Swifties are ready to bully John even though their relationship timeline is short. Take a look at some of the tweets.

Perhaps John DOES deserve some bullying? You can be the judge of that. Onto the next celeb!

4. Timothee Chalamet, because he's going to be playing Willy Wonka, and not everyone thinks he has what it takes.

The King of the Chocolate Factory? We're not so sure...
shutterstock

Timothee Chalamet will be playing Willy Wonka in an upcoming prequel. Sounds exciting! The internet? Not so excited. People are convinced that Timothee isn't 'silly enough' for this role. Let's peruse.

Other fans say that Timothee IS the silly man we need because of videos he released on Youtube as a kid. PRETTY WACKY IF YOU ASK ME! Does Timmy have the goofy iconic vibe that he apparently needs to play this role? Only time will tell! Onto the next.

3. Elizabeth Olsen, because she wasn't nominated for an Emmy for her performance in Love and Death.

Oh no Elizabeth!
shutterstock

Elizabeth Olsen was NOT nominated for an Emmy this year, and fans are LIVID. Take a look.

Sorry Elizabeth! Maybe next year.

2. Nicholas Braun, because people don't think he deserves his Succession Emmy Nomination.

One of the disgusting brothers isn't so deserving after all...
shutterstock

Looks like Nicholas Braun isn't as well respected as his peers. Everyone is making fun of him for getting nominated for best supporting actor. It doesn't help that he was scandalized a few months ago for allegedly dating underage girls. The internet is not happy with his success.

Imagine the backlash if he wins! Oh the horror. And finally, the last struggling celeb!

1. Britney Spears, because she's coming out with a memoir and fans are concerned.

Is Britney ok? She never is.
shutterstock

Get ready Britney heads! Her memoir is coming out this October, and according to Britney, 'we better like it.' And that's a threat. As usual, people are arguing over her sanity. Here we go!

Do you plan to pre-order your copy? I know I will! There you have it. 5 celebrities who could use a break this Wednesday. We hope you're having a good day!

Sources: Twitter
