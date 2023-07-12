5 People Having a Bad Hump Day.

Having a bad hump day? You're not alone. These celebs are on the verge today! Take a look.
Taylor Swift is drudging up the past with the release of Speak Now, Taylor's Version. Since this album was all about her brief toxic relationship with John Mayer, John has expressed Swiftie fear. Seeing as the relationship between John and Taylor is such old news, the drama is bit unhinged. They haven't dated since 2009. Swifties are ready to bully John even though their relationship timeline is short. Take a look at some of the tweets.
Perhaps John DOES deserve some bullying? You can be the judge of that. Onto the next celeb!
Timothee Chalamet will be playing Willy Wonka in an upcoming prequel. Sounds exciting! The internet? Not so excited. People are convinced that Timothee isn't 'silly enough' for this role. Let's peruse.
Other fans say that Timothee IS the silly man we need because of videos he released on Youtube as a kid. PRETTY WACKY IF YOU ASK ME! Does Timmy have the goofy iconic vibe that he apparently needs to play this role? Only time will tell! Onto the next.
Elizabeth Olsen was NOT nominated for an Emmy this year, and fans are LIVID. Take a look.
Sorry Elizabeth! Maybe next year.
Looks like Nicholas Braun isn't as well respected as his peers. Everyone is making fun of him for getting nominated for best supporting actor. It doesn't help that he was scandalized a few months ago for allegedly dating underage girls. The internet is not happy with his success.
Imagine the backlash if he wins! Oh the horror. And finally, the last struggling celeb!
Get ready Britney heads! Her memoir is coming out this October, and according to Britney, 'we better like it.' And that's a threat. As usual, people are arguing over her sanity. Here we go!
Do you plan to pre-order your copy? I know I will! There you have it. 5 celebrities who could use a break this Wednesday. We hope you're having a good day!
