5 People Having A Bad Week

Lil Baby was performing at the FedEx Forum, home of the Memphis Grizzlies when gunfire erupted from the crowd. The rapper was whisked off stage as the crowd dispersed from the venue. According to news outlets, gunfire occurred on the first floor of the venue, and only one person was shot.

Emergency workers found a man with gunshot wounds and rushed him to a hospital. The victim was in critical condition, and the suspect used the chaos and confusion of the crowd to escape and is currently still at large. Wishing the victim all the best in his recovery and hoping the gunman is apprehended soon. Maybe ask Ja Morant if he knows the other gun holders at the FedEx Forum.

TW: Rape

4. Danny Masterson because he's under 24-hour surveillance while in jail after being sentenced to 30 years in prison.