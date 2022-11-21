5 People Having a Bad Monday.

The joyous Holiday season is upon us, but unfortunately, these five celebs are having a rough go of it. Let's take a look!5. Taylor Swift, because she's at the core of Ticketmaster debacle, and fans are angry. Like we'd pay 95K to see you Taylor...oh wait, maybe we would. shutterstockIf you're a Swiftie, you know that our girl Taylor straight up broke Ticketmaster this week. Almost NO ONE was able to get tickets, and the people that did are reselling them for up to 95,000 dollars. Kind of a steal for queen Taylor. JK. The pop star says that the whole fiasco was "excruciating for her." Okay, but what about us? Well, we all know that Swift NEVER forgets about her fans. DON'T WORRY.She wrote a three paragraph apology essay to all her Swifties on Instagram. And then, to top it all off, Ticketmaster responded with this epic apology too. It's all pretty hilarious, and as mad as you might be about not getting tickets, you have to laugh at the chaos. These tweets capture the utter catastrophe that was trying to get tix to the ERAS tour.me attending taylor swift’s tour in 2050 after fighting against ticketmaster for 30 years pic.twitter.com/1yGjftYnvA— amira 💎 (@amitoowell131) November 17, 2022 taylor swift publicly siding with her fans against a huge corporation like ticketmaster and risking her touring career and relationship with this monopoly is honestly the most loyal thing I can think of I don't wanna hear ever again that she doesn't care about her fans— zozo🕛 || fan account || (@zoenchanted) November 18, 2022 seeing taylor in her sparkly jumpsuit with her poofy hair has made me forget waiting 5 hours in the ticketmaster queue— jessica (@enchantedjess13) November 21, 2022 8 billion people in the world and every single one of them is ahead of me in the taylor swift ticketmaster queue apparently— shawty lynn 🧣 (@HereComesShawty) November 15, 2022 Ticketmaster 👏 should 👏 have 👏 required 👏 you 👏 to 👏 enter 👏 the 👏 presale 👏 code 👏 before 👏 joining 👏 the 👏 queue 👏— cora • eras tour opening night (@ghostofeste) November 17, 2022 And that's not all. Ticketmaster was so humiliated by Taylor's response that they are being investigated by the Justice Department. Check out this tweet below for more info.BREAKING: Ticketmaster is under investigation by the Justice Department for abusing its monopoly power over the live music industry, per The New York Times.— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) November 18, 2022 All that said, I'll see you at the show. 4. Harry Styles, because he and Olivia Wilde called it quits. Poor Harry. Or poor Olivia? UNCLEAR THUS FAR. shutterstock If you're a Harry Styles fan (how could you not be), you know that he's been with Olivia Wilde, director of Don't Worry Darling for about two years. By the way, you need to watch this movie. It's a real mindf**k. Also, Harry and Olivia met on the set of the film. Even more reason to give it a watch. On top of that, Olivia is the source of a lot of political controversy. Their failed relaysh is pretty juicy.The couple is no more, and Harry fans are devastated. Wait, no that's not it. By devastated I meant, "absolutely ecstatic." There are many theories as to why they ended their romance, but my favorite hot takes about their doomed relationship are on Twitter. Take a look at some of these hilarious tweets.harry styles and olivia wilde broke up ??? if ur a man delete my number I’m on a mission that no longer concerns u— ✨ the fool ✨ (@lilsticker97) November 19, 2022 how i’m gonna sleep tonight knowing harry and olivia broke up pic.twitter.com/hRC7iUBMr2— ems 🍵 (@matchaluv3r_) November 19, 2022 harry styles after breaking up with olivia wilde pic.twitter.com/mxcEtmnhgq— Stream Faith in the Future 🥀 (@LTmyBraveSun) November 19, 2022 not now baby harry styles and olivia wilde broke up pic.twitter.com/bbDLdQSIXu— ian happ is an all-star & a gold glover (@cherrystyles_8) November 19, 2022 Pete Davidson running to date Olivia Wilde since her and Harry broke up pic.twitter.com/czEylHc17a— Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) November 19, 2022 if i see anyone and I mean ANYONE supporting olivia wilde, you’re not welcome on my page at all. you’re supporting disgusting, sexist, transphobic & borderline sociopathic actions from a grown woman. this isn’t about olivia being associated with harry at ALL, it’s about morals.— cass is holding onto heartache 🤍 (@91THEGREATEST) November 16, 2022 Wow, well, good riddance Olivia. And welcome back Harry! It seems that every woman alive is in love with you and wants to date you.3. Donald Trump, (and the world) because he's back on Twitter to ruin our lives. Why did you do this to us Elon? shutterstockIf you're breathing, you know that Donald is back on Twitter thanks to his buddy Elon. People are mad and rightly so. After Trump was banned and before Elon came into town, it felt like we all had some peace on Twitter.Those days are over. These Twitter users below chose to express their disgust with Trump's devastating return to the app.Elon Musk is begging for Trump to tweet. I’ve never seen anything so pathetic in my life.— David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) November 21, 2022 It’s very obvious musk and trump both thrive off of chaos, division and self adoration of themselves. musk wants, no needs, trump back on Twitter to boost the number of users because of the thousands that have left and those soon to be leaving.— Daniel Lederman (@Ledermand) November 21, 2022 pic.twitter.com/qTudihv72T— Dave 🌊💙 (@DaveInSinCity) November 21, 2022 Oh man, is the world ending? I hope not! Let's move on to some lighter celebrity news.2. Leonardo Dicaprio, because he was spotted on a date with a woman older than 25. The woman is Gigi Hadid, but still, she's a bit old for ol' Leo. shutterstock If you know and love Leo, you're aware that he has never dated a woman over the age of 25, until now. When he was spotted with 27 year old Gigi Hadid and the pair failed to go incognito to an NYC restaurant this weekend, people started to roast him. And come on, he kind of deserves it. Check out some of the tweets that make fun of our controversial grandfaather, Leonardo Dicaprio.Gigi Hadid should have definitely gone for that instead of Grandpa Leo https://t.co/I5iJKneudg— Softie 🌻 Aspiring Wicked Woman (@tangerinedriem) November 16, 2022 Odd, Gigi Hadid is on the wrong side of 25. Perhaps Leo's new line is "no women over 30?"— Pithy Quips (@PithyQuips) November 21, 2022 Who is Gigi? That's Gigi Hadid! A perfect woman. Leonardo DiCaprio is essentially an old fat man who only likes young models under the age of 25.— RIGELCUTE (@RIGELCUTE) September 22, 2022 Brutal! But Leo, you made your bed, so lie in it, with a woman over 25, FOR ONCE.1. Machine Gun Kelly, because he's not sure if we've been to the moon. And now he's a conspiracy theorist... shutterstock We all know that Machine Gun Kelly hasn't always been known for his intelligence, but the acceptance speech he gave at the AMAs was kooky to the max. He calls himself the rocketman and denies the moon landing. Check out the unhinged speech here.If MGK's denying our trip to the moon in 1969, so will all his fans. Good luck to them! There you have it folks, five celebs who are failing this Monday. We HOPE that you're having a better Monday!