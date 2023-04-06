'AITA for exposing my future BIL's shady past to my family?' My sister is livid.

When this woman feels obligated to tell her family the truth about her BIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for exposing my future BIL's shady past to my family?"

I'm 37F and I come from a close-knit family. I have 2 younger siblings (28M and 27F) and my sister recently got engaged to FBIL (23M) after dating him for around a year. We all know him well and I have always got along with him.

He comes from a rough background but he has always been very polite and charming. He doesn't talk about his own family or about his upbringing. My sister said it's a painful topic for him so no one ever pushed.

There was recently a family event which FBIL attended. He was quiet during the day (he is normally high-energy and sociable) then disappeared for a while. When I went outside for some fresh air I bumped into him.