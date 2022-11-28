Pregnant woman gets revenge when MIL throws out her Thanksgiving dish.

When this DIL is angry at her MIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for leaving Thanksgiving dinner at my MiL's house after I discovered that she threw out the dish I brought?"

I (27F) am 5 months pregnant. I have pre-existing health issues that I manage by having a diet with no meat of any sort.

This has caused me and MiL to have confilcts especially when I refuse to eat the food she makes. I used to either come and not eat anything or just stay at home.

Since I' m pregnant I could not attend Thanksgiving and not bring food with me out of respect for MiL. I cooked a small meal and brought it with me.

MiL made a fuss about it but justified it as "I was making a mistake robbing her grandbaby of getting all meat benefits". I explained that I take supplements as replacement but she shrugged and was upset.