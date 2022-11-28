Pregnant woman gets revenge when MIL throws out her Thanksgiving dish.

When this DIL is angry at her MIL, she asks Reddit:
I (27F) am 5 months pregnant. I have pre-existing health issues that I manage by having a diet with no meat of any sort.
This has caused me and MiL to have confilcts especially when I refuse to eat the food she makes. I used to either come and not eat anything or just stay at home.
Since I' m pregnant I could not attend Thanksgiving and not bring food with me out of respect for MiL. I cooked a small meal and brought it with me.
MiL made a fuss about it but justified it as "I was making a mistake robbing her grandbaby of getting all meat benefits". I explained that I take supplements as replacement but she shrugged and was upset.
We waited til dinner table was set. MiL didn't let me help or go into the kitchen at all. She took my dish and said she'd reheat it for me and put it on the table.