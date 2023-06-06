Woman's MIL finds her 'spicy, offensive fanfiction,' and humiliates her publicly. AITA?

When this woman feels humiliated by her family, she asks Reddit:
I (26F) write FanFiction for at least 15 years. As I got older my Fanfictions got longer and more detailed and eventually a bit spicy. And I am a really big fan of Leonard Snart aka Captain Cold. So about 3 years ago I wrote a FanFiction about him and it has a few very explicit, very spicy scenes. And it’s written in I-perspective ad I write all my FanFiction in this Perspective.
My best friend joked about it and gifted me a printed version of it for my last birthday(2 weeks ago). She got it printed like a book. And because it has been while I started to read it just for fun.
I left it in the living room and my MIL was over yesterday and apparently she had a look at it and read one of the spicy detailed scenes. Well it’s not to miss that my best friend printed my name over the cover and so she knew I wrote it. And she got mad and told me how filthy and sl&^&y it was to write such things about another men then my husband. And how I could do such things. And that I wasn’t faithful imagining such things about another man.
She told a few family members and my SIL and my FIL are very pissed at me and I am starting to get the feeling I shouldn’t have written that story. SIL texted me that I was a cheating sl‘t. My husband hasn’t heard about it yet, he is on a work trip and will come home in a few hours so he doesn’t have an opinion yet. AITA?
journeyinpressure writes:
Roleplays are just text. And they don't have to involve just s&x. You basically write as if you were the character you created (or that already exists) and interact with other characters. Not necessarily having s&x with them.
There are lots of forums still around about this. It's pretty fun! But it does not mean it's explicit. Most people I know actually are married/in relationships and they still play. It's a writing exercise.
bigcup89 writes:
It would be handy if your husband already knew because he's probably already getting the worst perspective from his family without ever talking to you about it.
The fact that you go an extra step and write about it for the enjoyment of others means you exercise creativity to a further degree, and there's nothing wrong with that. NTA.
appleshampoo123 writes:
NTA. I’m a published romance author. I write the spicy stuff. My MIL is my biggest fan. My FIL even gave one of my books to a coworker. Your MIL is very wrong. I’m sorry she made you doubt yourself and I love how your husband reacted. You’ve got your own HEA and it’s wonderful!! HEA= happily ever after.