Woman cancels Christmas dinner due to cousin's 'inappropriate' behavior.

When this woman is concerned that she took things too far, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for getting Christmas dinner canceled?"

I wasn’t going to post this, but I typed it up so I figured I might as well. Throwaway just in case.

I’m going to try to keep it short, but basically, my partner (21m) and I (23f) went over to his dad and step mom’s house for Christmas Eve, because he was on call Christmas Day. They were having a big dinner party for family and friends.

My partner has a 13 year old sister that he’s very protective of, who has been getting in a bit of trouble this year for participating in some not so safe activities. Sneaking out, sneaking boys into the house at night, got caught vaping at school, etc.