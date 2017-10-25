13 empowering women you should already be following on instagram.

Advertising

The media is typically saturated with one body type (usually tall and slim) and it can sometimes be hard to feel positive about your own body when it's so easy to compare yourself to the women we see Facetuned and photoshopped. It used to be that we saw these images on the pages of glossy magazines, but now it's easier than ever to find yourself deep on the Instagram explore page looking at countless images of fitness bloggers while you wonder why you don't also have a six-pack and plump booty. After doing this one too many times while eating goldfish on my couch, I realized that I could be consuming better media and sought out women who keep it real AF on Instagram. They exist and they're awesome. I rounded up 13 of my favorite body positive women who aren't afraid to show off their curves and imperfect bits who make you feel empowered by your own body. 1. Nadia Aboulhosn This pic is only to show off my cheeks 🦋 A post shared by Nadia Aboulhosn (@nadiaaboulhosn) on Oct 14, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT Nadia Aboulhosn is a fashion blogger, model, and designer. She's one of the most sought-after plus-size models and has even worked with Khloé Kardashian on her Good American line. She isn't afraid to take fashion risks and show off her body no matter her size She's funny, beautiful, driven, inspiring and will make you want to strut around in a bodysuit on the daily. 2. Gabi Gregg Daydreaming in my @premme.us denim dress...👖👗 #premmeIRL A post shared by Gabi Gregg (@gabifresh) on Aug 22, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

Gabi Gregg, also known as Gabi Fresh online is a plus size blogger who created a swimsuit line for all bodies. She's always breaking the "fashion rules" and looks incredible doing it. Along with her message of body positivity, her feed is full of amazing style inspo. that makes her an awesome woman to follow. 3. Miss Eaves Sometimes I randomly start twerking and my friends catch me on camera lol @thistimeitsmimi A post shared by Miss Eaves (Shanthony Exum) (@yoeaves) on Sep 14, 2017 at 7:32am PDT Miss Eaves is a Brooklyn rapper whose debut album, Feminasty came out earlier this year. One of her most popular songs off the album, "Thunder Thighs" reclaims the term for thick legs and empowers us all instead. Between this badass babe's body positive 'grams, music and videos, she and her work are making the world a better place for women.

4. Tess Holliday Corn fed 🌽✌🏻 A post shared by Tess Holliday❣️ (@tessholliday) on Oct 15, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT Tess Holliday is a plus-size model and one of the pioneers of the body positivity movement. In 2015, she became the first Curve model above a size 20 to be signed to a mainstream modeling agency. This woman has been breaking through barriers her whole career and is just getting started. Her posts on Instagram are real AF and will make you want to show off your own bod because like Tess says, every body is beautiful.

5. Iskra Lawrence Did you know it’s body confidence Day? Yup it’s a legit thing and something I’d love to see you be part of by using #perfectlyme (head over to @seventeen insta to watch my video explaining what it’s about) You’re all reading this because you’re on my page / following my lil space on here filled with squares of images and vids of my life. I ALWAYS want to you remember these are curated even though they are unretouched you can see the diff between the first two pics which are more “posed” and the last which Isn’t. I’d also love you to think about who and what you’re following online and whether you feel empowered or disempowered and really listen to that because you deserve to surround yourself irl and online with positivity. So have a look who you’re following and see if maybe you can follow more marginalised people who aren’t represented in the media and need their voices heard. Right so this is turning into me rambling on. But that’s just it, I’m not perfect I’ve said this for years and also it was the focus of my TED talk that the pursuit of perfection is only detrimental to your mental and physical health. How can there be a definition when everyone is different and that’s what is beautiful. So on body confidence day I want you to feel empowered by the fact you’re #perfectlyYOU and so is your bestie and grandma and fourth cousin twice removed. We are all here in these bodies which are our homes so let’s start celebrating that and valuing and appreciating them for all their magical capabilities and experiences that they allow us to have in this world. Ok ramble over ILYSM for reading this (if u read it all comment 💪 emoji lol)🙏🙏🙏💯💕🦄⭐️✨ #nomakeup #nophotoshop #yesimwearingasmallbikinibutnothatisntconsent A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on Oct 17, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT Iskra Lawrence is an English model best known for her work as the role model for Aerie. She is also an outspoken activist, serving as a brand ambassador for the National Eating Disorders Association. She commits to posting unretouched photos on her Instagram and in her modeling photos when she can help it. And when photos are retouched, she tells her audience. She's an amazing reminder that even the most "perfect" bodies still have flaws, but we should love them anyway.

6. Denise Bidot Because it's Friday and Halloween is around the corner 🎃😈 @lanebryant A post shared by Denise Bidot (@denisebidot) on Oct 13, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT Denise Bidot was the first plus-size model to walk the runway for two straight size brands during New York fashion week in 2014. You probably remember her from a 2016 Lane Bryant ad campaign where she was featured in a unretouched photo that showed her stretch marks. This mother of one has no qualms showing off her bod and we're totally here for it. 7. Sabrina Karlsson Dreaming ✨@lindexofficial ✨ #lingerie #lindexofficial A post shared by Sabina Karlsson (@thesabinakarlsson) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

8. Jessamyn Stanley I'm at a stage where I'm consistently happy with my body. Probably because i've been practicing yoga all the time, eating whatever the fuck I want, spending time with people who love me, allowing myself the freedom of frowning when shit is hitting the fan and I'm covered in muck. I never expected to feel this at home in my skin, and I don't always feel this way- but I do feel at home in it today. It's been a long and crazy summer. So much shit is on the horizon and a lot of it might hit the fan. And instead of focusing on how I might not feel like this tomorrow or the number of people who don't want me to feel this way, I just want to celebrate this moment of self-love. Because it could be gone tomorrow and that's fine, too. Bra and panties are @lanebryant and @zoelitakerphotography took this photo A post shared by Jessamyn (@mynameisjessamyn) on Sep 15, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT Jessamyn Stanley is an internationally recognized yoga teacher and a body positive activist. As a self-proclaimed "large-bodied" and "queer" woman, she constantly sends the message that yoga should be accessible to all bodies. Her Instagram feed is filled with photos of her in yoga poses that some of us can only dream of contorting our bodies into. She shows first-hand that you don't need to look a certain way to be fit and will make you want to sign up for a yoga class ASAP.

9. Ashley Graham Me👸🏻 #sorrynotsorry A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Sep 16, 2017 at 7:38am PDT Ashley Graham is one of the most famous models right now. If you haven't heard of this beautiful babe, you may remember her as one of the first plus-size models to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue earlier this year. Before her career blew up and even now, she posts unretouched photos showing you that despite what we've all been told, you can look hot AF with stretch marks and cellulite. 10. Grace F. Victory Morning 😳😂 already up, showered, and ready for the day but first.. breakfast 🥞 A post shared by graciefrancesca.com (@gracefvictory) on Oct 22, 2017 at 1:31am PDT

Grace Victory is a British plus-size model, vlogger and blogger. In her YouTube videos, she talks about everything from sex to mental health and self-love. She is committed to making these topics less taboo. Her posts will make you feel happy to be in your body and feel less alone. 11. Megan Jayne Crabbe "Don't worry about your body. It isn't as small as it once was but honestly, the world needs more of you." - Clementine Von Radics. 💜💙💚🌈🌞 A post shared by Megan Jayne Crabbe 🐼 (@bodyposipanda) on Jul 9, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT Megan Jane Crabbe, also known as BodyPosiPanda is an anorexia survivor turned body-positive blogger and activist. She openly shares her struggles and her journey online to help her followers love themselves. Her Instagram feed is full of photos of her weight gain and recovery. She's always working to show that it's OK to have rolls when you sit down and it's fine if you're body is imperfect. She often posts videos of her dancing in her underwear, which is super relateable because if you've never danced around in your underwear, you haven't lived. Her openness and glowing positivity makes her an inspiring follow that will give you something to smile at in your feed.

12. Mama Cāx 👚👛🐽🐷🌸💒🎀 #mamacax #alleleswomen #pietronolita nolita #pink #BeckyWiththeBionicLeg A post shared by Mama Cāx (@mamacaxx) on Jul 21, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT Mama Cax a Haitian-American blogger, advocate and motivational speaker. She has an innovative prosthetic leg that led her to walk in the first ever White House Fashion show that served as a celebration of inclusive design, assistive technology, and prosthetics. Her message of self-love and desire to dismantle what it means to be a person with a disability makes her an awesome follow. Plus, she posts amazing style photos. 13. Barbie Ferreira *rips bodysuit within minutes* A post shared by bobby knocks / barbie ferreira (@barbienox) on Jul 15, 2017 at 6:49am PDT

Barbie Ferriera is a 20-year-old curve model who is currently killing the game. She gained popularity after refusing to be photoshopped and being outspoken on body-positivity. She's funny and has no problem calling out the fashion industry's double standard. She fires back at the haters and is always unapologetically herself. Her 'gram will make you laugh and want to take on the world.