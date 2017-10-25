13 empowering women you should already be following on instagram.

The media is typically saturated with one body type (usually tall and slim) and it can sometimes be hard to feel positive about your own body when it's so easy to compare yourself to the women we see Facetuned and photoshopped. It used to be that we saw these images on the pages of glossy magazines, but now it's easier than ever to find yourself deep on the Instagram explore page looking at countless images of fitness bloggers while you wonder why you don't also have a six-pack and plump booty. After doing this one too many times while eating goldfish on my couch, I realized that I could be consuming better media and sought out women who keep it real AF on Instagram. They exist and they're awesome. I rounded up 13 of my favorite body positive women who aren't afraid to show off their curves and imperfect bits who make you feel empowered by your own body.
1. Nadia Aboulhosn
Nadia Aboulhosn is a fashion blogger, model, and designer. She's one of the most sought-after plus-size models and has even worked with Khloé Kardashian on her Good American line. She isn't afraid to take fashion risks and show off her body no matter her size She's funny, beautiful, driven, inspiring and will make you want to strut around in a bodysuit on the daily.
2. Gabi Gregg
Gabi Gregg, also known as Gabi Fresh online is a plus size blogger who created a swimsuit line for all bodies. She's always breaking the "fashion rules" and looks incredible doing it. Along with her message of body positivity, her feed is full of amazing style inspo. that makes her an awesome woman to follow.
3. Miss Eaves
Miss Eaves is a Brooklyn rapper whose debut album, Feminasty came out earlier this year. One of her most popular songs off the album, "Thunder Thighs" reclaims the term for thick legs and empowers us all instead. Between this badass babe's body positive 'grams, music and videos, she and her work are making the world a better place for women.
4. Tess Holliday
Tess Holliday is a plus-size model and one of the pioneers of the body positivity movement. In 2015, she became the first Curve model above a size 20 to be signed to a mainstream modeling agency. This woman has been breaking through barriers her whole career and is just getting started. Her posts on Instagram are real AF and will make you want to show off your own bod because like Tess says, every body is beautiful.
5. Iskra Lawrence
Iskra Lawrence is an English model best known for her work as the role model for Aerie. She is also an outspoken activist, serving as a brand ambassador for the National Eating Disorders Association. She commits to posting unretouched photos on her Instagram and in her modeling photos when she can help it. And when photos are retouched, she tells her audience. She's an amazing reminder that even the most "perfect" bodies still have flaws, but we should love them anyway.
6. Denise Bidot
Denise Bidot was the first plus-size model to walk the runway for two straight size brands during New York fashion week in 2014. You probably remember her from a 2016 Lane Bryant ad campaign where she was featured in a unretouched photo that showed her stretch marks. This mother of one has no qualms showing off her bod and we're totally here for it.
7. Sabrina Karlsson
Sabrina Karlsson is a Swedish plus-size model is breaking the mold with not only her curves, but her red, curly hair and flawless freckled face. Aside from her extensive modeling resume, she has a large social media presence. Her 'grams serve as a reminder that what makes us different is what makes us beautiful.
7. Shay Neary
Shay Neary is the first plus-size transgender model to be featured in a major fashion campaign. She is an avid activist who often speaks out against transphobia and fat-shaming. She even created a style guide for other trans people. Her openness about her body makes her an amazing person to follow. Her posts are always made to make you feel like you have a place in this world even if your body is different than others.
8. Jessamyn Stanley
Jessamyn Stanley is an internationally recognized yoga teacher and a body positive activist. As a self-proclaimed "large-bodied" and "queer" woman, she constantly sends the message that yoga should be accessible to all bodies. Her Instagram feed is filled with photos of her in yoga poses that some of us can only dream of contorting our bodies into. She shows first-hand that you don't need to look a certain way to be fit and will make you want to sign up for a yoga class ASAP.
9. Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham is one of the most famous models right now. If you haven't heard of this beautiful babe, you may remember her as one of the first plus-size models to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue earlier this year. Before her career blew up and even now, she posts unretouched photos showing you that despite what we've all been told, you can look hot AF with stretch marks and cellulite.
10. Grace F. Victory
Grace Victory is a British plus-size model, vlogger and blogger. In her YouTube videos, she talks about everything from sex to mental health and self-love. She is committed to making these topics less taboo. Her posts will make you feel happy to be in your body and feel less alone.
11. Megan Jayne Crabbe
Megan Jane Crabbe, also known as BodyPosiPanda is an anorexia survivor turned body-positive blogger and activist. She openly shares her struggles and her journey online to help her followers love themselves. Her Instagram feed is full of photos of her weight gain and recovery. She's always working to show that it's OK to have rolls when you sit down and it's fine if you're body is imperfect. She often posts videos of her dancing in her underwear, which is super relateable because if you've never danced around in your underwear, you haven't lived. Her openness and glowing positivity makes her an inspiring follow that will give you something to smile at in your feed.
12. Mama Cāx
Mama Cax a Haitian-American blogger, advocate and motivational speaker. She has an innovative prosthetic leg that led her to walk in the first ever White House Fashion show that served as a celebration of inclusive design, assistive technology, and prosthetics. Her message of self-love and desire to dismantle what it means to be a person with a disability makes her an awesome follow. Plus, she posts amazing style photos.
13. Barbie Ferreira
Barbie Ferriera is a 20-year-old curve model who is currently killing the game. She gained popularity after refusing to be photoshopped and being outspoken on body-positivity. She's funny and has no problem calling out the fashion industry's double standard. She fires back at the haters and is always unapologetically herself. Her 'gram will make you laugh and want to take on the world.