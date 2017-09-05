Advertising

Instagram model and makeup artist Talya Reynolds, aka Instagram's Mrs. Betty Wap, decided to use last week's #WomanCrushWednesday to honor herself. The tribute was made all the more special thanks to the story she shared of accepting her crossed eyes.

Reynolds often shares photos of her makeup creations on herself, but for her #WCW she compiled a slideshow with photos that showed off her bold eye makeup. Along with the photos, she wrote a powerful caption sharing her journey to acceptance with her 23,000 followers. "im crosseyed and i love it," she wrote.

She explained that not all days are good ones — but she still has managed to look beyond her difference and design her ideal life. "i have my days where it gets me down and i see a bunch of beautiful women who have perfect eyes , and sometimes i question god why me ?" she wrote.

Reynolds even shared some stories of the teasing she's endured. "i get bullied and teased and living in philly the kids are very ignorant when it comes to the unknown. i have a heart and i bleed and cry just like you dont treat me any less," she said.

Fans wrote in to congratulate Reynolds on her message of hope. "Love your caption and you're beautiful keep doin you!! 💯🤘🏾" wrote one supporter. "You are absolutely stunning beautiful! I'm just now noticing you and I'm so here for this 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 MUCH LOVE AND BLESSINGS 😘" agreed another.

The post has since gone viral, which means more than 70,000 people have seen Reynolds' message — and her handiwork.

When winged eyeliner is this good, who would even notice a crossed eye?

