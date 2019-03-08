15 things worth thanking a feminist for on International Women's Day.

Happy International Women's Day, folks! In honor of this holiday, here's a (brief) rundown of the things, material and otherwise, that we owe to women that came before us. Our feminist foremothers are responsible for social advances that allow us to experience suffrage, higher education, employment, and so much more. This roundup is one small way to honor their legacy, which we continually fight for every day. Social progress isn't linear and not everyone is cool with women's unfettered freedom. But today's not about misogynist trolls. It's about honoring the women and allies whose tireless efforts made our world better for everyone female-identified. Here's to you!
1. Voting
2. Reproductive justice, including legal abortion.
3. Wearing pants.
4. Riding motorcycles/bicycles (and smoking).
5. Sports teams in schools.
6. Sports in general.
7. Drinking - and the social freedom that comes with it.
8. A college education.
9. A smaller wage gap.
10. Increased media representation in front of the camera...
11. ...and behind it.
12. Non-reflecting glass.
13. The technology that enables Wi-Fi.
14. The chocolate chip cookie!
15. The dishwasher (which is a lifesaver, personally).