Guy makes a swiping mistake on Tinder and really puts himself out there to fix it.

Online dating has added an entire new category of social faux pas to worry about, but you'll never get to struggle your way through any of them if you ham-hand your swipe and accidentally nix the girl of your dreams by going left instead of right.
Meet Hayden, who has only two tweets on his timeline but has no problem emailing dozens of strangers for the chance to rectify his swipestake and find his Tinderella
Hayden accidentally "made a rookie mistake on Tinder" and "accidentally swiped left on a Claudia's profile."
He then opened his email and messaged every "Claudia" at Missouri State to find the girl of his dreams. (He found her.) And they might be perfect for each other, because Claudia took the message that Hayden sent to dozens of women and sent it to thousands of netizens.
"THIS GUY LITERALLY EMAILED EVERY CLAUDIA AT MISSOURI STATE TO FIND ME ON TINDER."
Would you date this email?
Hello all Claudia's of Missouri State (I think.. I might have missed a some and if so help me out)
First off, my name is Hayden, and I made a rookie mistake on Tinder. I accidentally swiped left on a Claudia's profile (left is bad) and I really wanted to swipe right. If Tinder provided last names this would be much easier but it doesn't, so I have to describe the profile to you.
I swiped left on a girl with the name Claudia. The age next to her name was 20, but in her bio it said she was actually 18 and she didn't know how to change it. The pictures she provided had some with her friends and her mom in them. In her bio she said some of her friends were single and if anyone liked them better that's fine but they couldn't have her mom. (had me dead btw)
So, like I said, I meant to swipe right but that didn't happen. My Instagram is hayden.moll if you want to look me up. I'm just asking, if this is your profile that I described, please message me back with "right" or "left" just so I know if you're interested or not. If you choose "right" we could totally get some donuts or something but if you choose "left" that's cool too. No worries! If it's none of you Claudia's, and you know even more Claudia's, spread the word please. It would be much appreciated!
Everyone enjoy your day!
Hayden
Lack of proofreading aside, we don't know if this email struck Claudia (+ 42 other Claudias) as sincerely determined or seriously bizarre. The Twitter thread played out without a single clue as to Claudia's intentions:
Hayden weighed in.
Classic Hayden.
But the ending to this extremely public dating ritual has been kept shockingly private.
We'll just have to wait for the next mass (proposal? breakup?) email.