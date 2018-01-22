Guy makes a swiping mistake on Tinder and really puts himself out there to fix it.

Online dating has added an entire new category of social faux pas to worry about, but you'll never get to struggle your way through any of them if you ham-hand your swipe and accidentally nix the girl of your dreams by going left instead of right.

Meet Hayden, who has only two tweets on his timeline but has no problem emailing dozens of strangers for the chance to rectify his swipestake and find his Tinderella

Hayden accidentally "made a rookie mistake on Tinder" and "accidentally swiped left on a Claudia's profile."

He then opened his email and messaged every "Claudia" at Missouri State to find the girl of his dreams. (He found her.) And they might be perfect for each other, because Claudia took the message that Hayden sent to dozens of women and sent it to thousands of netizens.

"THIS GUY LITERALLY EMAILED EVERY CLAUDIA AT MISSOURI STATE TO FIND ME ON TINDER."