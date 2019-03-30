16 people share the harshest 'G-rated insults' they've received. Words can cut deep.

Whether you call it roasting, reading, or just plain insulting someone, there's an art to delivering the perfect burn.

Drag queens 'read' each other by putting the person's perceived flaws under a verbal microscope. Stand up comics 'roast' someone they actually love and respect at the dais, or else battle with competing insult jokes. To devastate another with words is a skill, and some talented individuals have such a knack for it they need not resort to filth or obscenity. Now THAT'S impressive.

Yesterday Redditor midskycollision posed the question, 'What is the harshest G-Rated insult you have received?' The responses redefined the notion of 'clean comedy' to me. I had no idea a person could be so cutting sans curses and naughty words. Keep scrolling for a selection of the most savage takedowns - and take notes!

1. klymene

Not said to me, but I died when I heard a kid say, “You look like you came from a donation pile.”

2. ezionjd