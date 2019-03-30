16 people share the harshest 'G-rated insults' they've received. Words can cut deep.

Whether you call it roasting, reading, or just plain insulting someone, there's an art to delivering the perfect burn.
Drag queens 'read' each other by putting the person's perceived flaws under a verbal microscope. Stand up comics 'roast' someone they actually love and respect at the dais, or else battle with competing insult jokes. To devastate another with words is a skill, and some talented individuals have such a knack for it they need not resort to filth or obscenity. Now THAT'S impressive.
Yesterday Redditor midskycollision posed the question, 'What is the harshest G-Rated insult you have received?' The responses redefined the notion of 'clean comedy' to me. I had no idea a person could be so cutting sans curses and naughty words. Keep scrolling for a selection of the most savage takedowns - and take notes!
1. klymene
Not said to me, but I died when I heard a kid say, “You look like you came from a donation pile.”
2. ezionjd
Me : ""What are you doing on Friday?"
Girl : "I'm washing my hair"
(Oblivious) Me : "So what about Saturday?"
Girl : "I'll think of something"
3. SgtChuckles
A toddler once told my sister "I like your mustache" while gently poking her upper lip
4. Shindo989
I was once told I was more disappointing than an unsalted pretzel
5. ScribbleBro
My card was declined buying a coffee and a 14 year old girk next to me offered to pay for it because "she could tell i really needed a win"
6. anooblol
That quote from full metal jacket always gets me good.
"Your parents have any kids that lived?"
"Yeah...?"
"I bet they regret that."
7. youowemeabagel
Heard a kid tell a classmate that they "smelled like hotdog water"
8. Ragnazak
I was pestering my then girlfriend/now wife and she turned to me and said "You need to go home and think about everything you are. Then change it."
My jaw dropped and she immediately started apologizing. She had meant it to be kinda snotty, but realized how harsh it had come out and felt bad. I actually thought it was kinda funny, but I still tease her about it some times.
9. DragoneerFA
Got into the office, go to sit down, and before I can even get in the chair a guy walks into the office and goes "Did you go to college? Because it must haven taken years of training for anyone to be this useless. You clearly got the Master's Degree."
I'd never met or seen this man before in my life. He apparently thought I was somebody else in the IT office, and just decided to lay into me.
10. extrobe
You're like a lighthouse in the middle of a desert; Bright, but not a lot of use
11. roadkillphil
"Stupid people can believe in anything, so you can believe in yourself!"
12. fedorandris
"Its impossible to underestimate you"
13. iansamazingphotos
From the British comedy r/reddwarf - "I think we've all got something to bring to this discussion, and from now on I think the thing you should bring is silence."
14. to_the_tenth_power
"I wish you were a speed bump for my tricycle."
From my sister when we were 4 or 5.
15. UrBoiSmallpox
“The only culture you have is bacteria”
16. Artfulamo
I was called a gray sprinkle on a rainbow cupcake... harsh