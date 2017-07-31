Advertising

These days, getting (or staying) in shape is harder than ever.

Between HBO and Netflix producing a new series every four seconds, the dawn of VR gaming and the rise of work-from-home culture — there are more reasons than ever to stay sitting on your steadily widening ass.

"Ah, but not me!" you're saying to your phone while you sit on the toilet. "I'm a fitness machine! I work out multiple times a month! Plus, I once ate a chia pudding."

You may think you're immune to the effects of the golden age of sedentariness, but there are tiny signs that it might be getting to you. As evidenced by the many #SignsYoureOutOfShape:

1.

Even your arms can't fit into your skinny jeans #SignsYoureOutOfShape — MikealaSunshine (@Alohababe2011) July 31, 2017

2.

You need to rest after using an escalator.#SignsYoureOutOfShape — Christine WhatAMess (@googlygirl98) July 31, 2017

3.

The pizza delivery guy is your closest, dearest friend #SignsYoureOutOfShape — Luke, Cool ✋🏼 (@LukeWheeler01) July 31, 2017

4.

When you lose your breath walking from the living room to the kitchen.#SignsYoureOutOfShape — RoeSoLovesUofM (@roeu812) July 31, 2017

5.

Your best workout each day is a thumb workout on Twitter #SignsYoureOutOfShape — Luke, Cool ✋🏼 (@LukeWheeler01) July 31, 2017

6.

You will watch whatever is on tv... rather than trying to find the lost remote #SignsYoureOutOfShape — Geoff Clark (@geoffreyclark37) July 31, 2017

7.

8.

Your body has no shape. Like mine. 😂 #SignsYoureOutOfShape — Shea Browning (@SheaBrowning) July 31, 2017

9.

Your fat pants... are now just your pants. #SignsYoureOutOfShape — Geoff Clark (@geoffreyclark37) July 31, 2017

10.

You sweat while hashtagging #SignsYoureOutOfShape — David E (@DaSkrambledEgg) July 31, 2017

11.

#SignsYoureOutOfShape You find inventive ways to tie your shoelaces because bending over causes shortness of breath pic.twitter.com/8rS9jv7YAf — Helen 🌼🌷🌼 (@helenmaryme) July 31, 2017

12.

All the McDonald's staff can recognize your voice through the drive-thru intercom.#SignsYoureOutOfShape — Christine WhatAMess (@googlygirl98) July 31, 2017

13.

14.

You bleed Nutella #SignsYoureOutOfShape — Molotov Cocktail (@MollyCocktail) July 31, 2017

15.

#SignsYoureOutOfShape You join an aerobics class & after bending, jumping, and twisting for an hour to get your leotard on the class is over — Helen 🌼🌷🌼 (@helenmaryme) July 31, 2017

16.

You go to the gym just to take a selfie in the mirror and leave. #SignsYoureOutOfShape — Shea Browning (@SheaBrowning) July 31, 2017

17.

18.

Napping makes you tired #SignsYoureOutOfShape — Tamara Rose (@misstamerica30) July 31, 2017

19.

I get tired just looking at people in the kickboxing class at the gym #signsyoureoutofshape — Dwayne (@DwayneSavid) June 30, 2015

20.

I just did the 7 minute Beginner Cardio 1 on this dvd and I'm winded 😕 #signsyoureoutofshape — Allison (@allison_nic0le) January 20, 2015

21.

You're accidentally knocking over babies with your butt #SignsYoureOutOfShape — It's Annie Kahn (@ItsAnnieKahn) July 31, 2017

22.

#SignsYoureOutOfShape People just outright ask about your due date and you're not even pregnant. 😐 pic.twitter.com/FyjWEs4GDo — Lisa Bartrug (@liltexan76) July 31, 2017

23.

#SignsYoureOutOfShape You're out of breath when your video game avatar is running. — Hayden Kunkel (@TheManWhoReads) July 31, 2017

24.

Puking half way through a run #signsyoureoutofshape — Elise Howe (@elisehowe03) November 12, 2012

25.

#signsyoureoutofshape you catch a hamstring cramp while taking off a pair of slacks — RealWillFelder (@realwillfelder) August 30, 2012

