Advertising

Sex and funerals: they don't have a lot in common. One is a quiet, somber reflection filled with stifled tears, and painful goodbyes — and the other is a funeral.

But seriously, they're quite different. Which is what made the responses to this "Who's Line Is It Anyway" style joke-prompt so awesome. Here are 27 of the best, funniest, and most creative answers to "Things you can say both during a funeral and during sex."

Oh, and one of them is unexpectedly adorable.

1.

Buzzfeed

Advertising

2.

Reddit

3.

Buzzfeed

4.

Reddit

5.

I don't know half the people here. — Stuart C Wildig (@wildigital) June 20, 2017

Advertising

6.

He's not here but I know he's watching us. — Solly (@solly_mark) June 20, 2017

7.

Reddit

8.

I think she was suffering towards the end — robert baister (@B415ter) June 20, 2017

Advertising

9.

That was over a lot quicker than I thought. — Lunker (@LunkerGuppy) June 24, 2017

10.

Reddit

11.

Reddit

Advertising

12.

Nudge me if I fall sleep. — Rob Thomas (@roblavs) June 19, 2017

13.

Buzzfeed

14.

Buzzfeed

15.

I'm sorry — sam (@samschierman) June 23, 2017

Advertising

16.

lovely spread — 48% Darren Mc (@dumbwitness) June 20, 2017

17.

OMG! I didn't know it was going to be this BIG! — B (@bbellgam) June 23, 2017

18.

Buzzfeed

Advertising

19.

Buzzfeed

20.

Reddit

21.

Reddit

22.

Reddit

Advertising

23.

I thought he'd last longer. — Andy (@litebluecanary) June 19, 2017

24.

I'm terribly sorry that it was so sudden. pic.twitter.com/PZaFXOfygG — James Martin (@Pundamentalism) June 20, 2017

25.

Reddit

Advertising

26.

Things you can say at a funeral and during sex:



Your sister would have loved this — Darren @ TFNation (@MisterDaz) June 21, 2017

27.

Reddit

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.