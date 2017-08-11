Advertising

You'd think that after the shit storm that was Kendall Jenner's Pepsi commercial, the model would be a little more careful before agreeing to star in her next commercial. Evidently, that's not the case.

Adidas' latest ad series, called Adidas Originals, is a series of short videos released on the brand's Instagram. As pointed out by Teen Vogue, the comments sections on the videos featuring Jenner have been blowing up, with many criticizing Adidas for casting a model as opposed to an actual athlete.

Venus reborn @KendallJenner for #ORIGINALis A post shared by adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) on Aug 10, 2017 at 6:36am PDT

Advertising

Never flinch. Never hide. @KendallJenner shows us how to redefine what #ORIGINALis. A post shared by adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) on Aug 11, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

Each video places its subject (Jenner being the subject in two of the videos) in various futuristic contraptions while wearing Adidas gear. Jenner and some of the other subjects also recite the following lyrics from Frank Sinatra's "My Way" during the videos: "I did what I had to do. I faced it all and I stood tall. I did it my way."

Advertising

Some people left comments criticizing Adidas for hiring Kendall Jenner as opposed to an athlete. Instagram Instagram Some believe that the hate Jenner is receiving is misdirected, when it's really Adidas who is at fault. Instagram Instagram A few criticized the lyrics Jenner recites in the ad, arguing that she has not actually faced that many obstacles, as the words suggest. Instagram Plenty of others stepped in to defend both Jenner and Adidas. After all, Adidas is technically a sportswear brand, a.k.a. both a sports and fashion brand. Instagram Instagram May this be a lesson to Kendall Jenner: Next time you get an offer to star in an ad, think about it very carefully.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.