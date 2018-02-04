Fans think Kylie Jenner is engaged after spotting this detail in her baby announcement.

Fans think Kylie Jenner is engaged after spotting this detail in her baby announcement.
Bronwyn Isaac
Feb 04, 2018@11:33 PM
In case you missed it, the ever elusive Kylie Jenner gave birth a baby girl on February 1st. On Saturday, she made the announcement about the birth of her baby girl with rapper Travis Scott. Just in time to overshadow the Super Bowl

♥️

The happy couple even made a special video dedicated to their daughter (whose name is TBA at the time of writing).

While the tender dedication drew tears from many, some die-hard fans couldn't help but notice one small detail.

That's a pretty big ring.

The video is completely focused on the new baby girl, several shots in it show Jenner wearing diamonds on her ring finger.

Coincidence, or nah?!

Sometimes you have to zoom in.
As of yet, nothing has been confirmed. However, that doesn't stop people from speculating.

Given Jenner's approach to the pregnancy, it could be some time before fans know whether the engagement is happening. In the meantime, we're still waiting on her baby girl's name.

