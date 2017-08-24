Advertising

On August 22, a man named Alex Andreou tweeted a really upsetting story about how he wasn't allowed to adopt a rescue cat from a very close-minded woman because he was gay. The man, not the cat.

Immediately, however, Andreou began to get offers from people on the internet saying they'd adopt the cats (suddenly it became plural) and just give them to him. That seemed like a great idea, but on August 23, Andreou tweeted that it didn't seem like it was going to work out after all.

All of a sudden, the woman who supposedly had the cats changed her mind and decided that Andreou's friend couldn't adopt the cats after all.

Okay, then things got really weird. Andreou tweeted that after doing a reverse image search, he figured out that the cats didn't even exist, and the whole thing was some odd power trip ruse.

(She said that "ALL CATS LOOK THE SAME"! CAT RACIST!)

Andreou told the woman that he'd notified the police about her possible scam, hung up, and that was that. But happily that's not the end of the story.

At that point, Andreou really wanted some kittehs to love, and realized he could just adopt different cats, like ones that actually existed.

His qualifications sound perfect.

And then tons of information about available cats started pouring in (because so many moggies need homes).

And then! The happy ending we were all hoping so hard for.

Andreou is now the proud cat-dad of George Meowchael-Andreou and Freddie Purrcury-Andreou (I died from the cuteness of the names. I'm dead now).

And the moral of the story? Grab a tissue. (No, that's not the moral, I'm just saying, it's gonna make you tear up.)

Congratulations to the happy new family.

