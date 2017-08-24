Advertising

On August 22, a man named Alex Andreou tweeted a really upsetting story about how he wasn't allowed to adopt a rescue cat from a very close-minded woman because he was gay. The man, not the cat.

Immediately, however, Andreou began to get offers from people on the internet saying they'd adopt the cats (suddenly it became plural) and just give them to him. That seemed like a great idea, but on August 23, Andreou tweeted that it didn't seem like it was going to work out after all.

I have another update and it's not good news. This just in, from the friend who was getting the kitties for me. pic.twitter.com/5fSW7oVqvU — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 23, 2017

All of a sudden, the woman who supposedly had the cats changed her mind and decided that Andreou's friend couldn't adopt the cats after all.

I don't think the poor cats are getting out. If they even exist. But, somehow, that she is generally strange makes it feel less personal. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 23, 2017

Meanwhile, assorted alt-right bellends insist I made all of it up for attention. "A burner phone"? What is this? The Bourne Ultimatum? pic.twitter.com/Sx5s4tzM5Z — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 23, 2017

Because that's what people of colour and women and LGBTQ folks do, dontchaknow. We go around imagining abuse, which doesn't exist. FFS — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 23, 2017

Okay, then things got really weird. Andreou tweeted that after doing a reverse image search, he figured out that the cats didn't even exist, and the whole thing was some odd power trip ruse.

THE PLOT THICKENS! I did a reverse image search. Curious to see if she responds. Quite clear there are no cats. Just a strange power-trip. pic.twitter.com/dxxuemtzxs — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 23, 2017

She just called me!!! Says I'm right, she's been advertising for months and has rejected a lot of people, but only out of love for the cats. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 23, 2017

She also said the reason she used a stock photo is that she doesn't have a camera and all cats look the same. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 23, 2017

(She said that "ALL CATS LOOK THE SAME"! CAT RACIST!)

I told her that I reported her ad so it's taken down, alerted the police in case it's part of a scam and to get a fucking life. And hung up. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 23, 2017

Andreou told the woman that he'd notified the police about her possible scam, hung up, and that was that. But happily that's not the end of the story.

The upshot is I am REALLY ready for some cat-love after all this BS. So, if in London and looking to rehome a cat (two even better), DM me. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 23, 2017

At that point, Andreou really wanted some kittehs to love, and realized he could just adopt different cats, like ones that actually existed.

I live in Bermondsey, work from home, am a "seasoned" cat parent with a good local vet, and own my flat, incl. large enclosed outside space. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 23, 2017

His qualifications sound perfect.

And then tons of information about available cats started pouring in (because so many moggies need homes).

My goodness. All of London is offering me ALL THE KITTEHS. Thank you! Definitely enough leads to be getting on with. Will keep you posted. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 23, 2017

And then! The happy ending we were all hoping so hard for.

HELLO TWITTER. HERE IS YOUR HAPPY ENDING.



I present brothers George Meowchael-Andreou (left) and Freddie Purrcury-Andreou (right). pic.twitter.com/UZfBgmD2SD — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 23, 2017

Andreou is now the proud cat-dad of George Meowchael-Andreou and Freddie Purrcury-Andreou (I died from the cuteness of the names. I'm dead now).

I cannot, seriously cannot, express enough gratitude to Amanda from @LillysLegacy, whose reaction to my story was like the warmest hug. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 23, 2017 I will now go buy ALL THE CAT THINGS EVER and plot about organising an event and @gofundme campaign to raise money for @LillysLegacy. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 23, 2017 And the moral of the story? Grab a tissue. (No, that's not the moral, I'm just saying, it's gonna make you tear up.) Screw bigotry. Kindness wins.



Over and out,



Freddie, George, and Alex — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 23, 2017 Congratulations to the happy new family.

