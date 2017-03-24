Advertising

Amber Heard is one tough cookie. While speaking at The Economist's annual Pride & Prejudice Summit in New York yesterday, the 30-year-old actress talked about why she "came out" as bisexual even though people warned her not to because it would hurt her career, People reports.

"When I hear someone comment about me coming out, I think it’s funny because I was never in," she said. "In part because I was very stubborn, I guess, and also in part because I just didn’t feel it was wrong."

The Rum Diaries actress, who split from Johnny Depp last year, said she didn’t think her sexuality was a big deal before she got famous. “I was always out," she said. "I was an activist. I went to protests."

So she insisted on being open about her sexuality, "even though everyone told me it would end my career, without a doubt,” she said. In 2010, naturally, she brought her then-girlfriend Tasya van Ree as her date to a red carpet event. She says this was "definitely a big deal," because after that she was "attached to a label."

"I never have myself defined by the person I’m with,” she said. “I never saw myself defined as one particular thing or not. So, I watched as I quickly became not actress Amber Heard, but out lesbian Amber Heard.”

In some ways, she said coming out did impact her career negatively. "It was difficult. It was not easy," she said. "I was the only one working in this way, so it was definitely difficult because no one had done it."

And some directors even questioned whether she would be able to play a heterosexual romantic lead. “I rolled my eyes at that. And I said, ‘Watch me do it,’ ” she said. “And I did it.”

She sure did.

