Advertising

Apparently if you want to be a homophobic, Islamophobic, misogynist, hate-mongering nut job, the campus of University of California, Irvine, is not the place to do it. Because these students don't stand for hate.

When a man showed up at the school's campus this week preaching homophobia, misogyny and anti-Muslim hate speech, several black students stood up to him, argued with him, ridiculed him, and then eventually shut him down with an all-out dance party, while many other students surrounded them and cheered them on. The whole thing is glorious to behold.

Advertising

And thanks to a Freshman who goes by "Folake Aina" on Twitter, we can watch the funny and extremely moving video of this anti-hate dance party again, and again, and again:

Some idiots came to UCI with a big sign saying "Homo sex is a sin" spreading false extremist messages and this is how UCI dealt with him 💯 pic.twitter.com/bJGyOHaugG — folake aina (@f0lake) May 16, 2017

"Some idiots came to UCI with a big sign saying 'Homo sex is a sin' spreading false extremist messages and this is how UCI dealt with him," she wrote.

​​​In addition to being anti-gay, Aina explained on Twitter that the protesters (there were apparently several of them) were also anti-woman and anti-Muslim:

Advertising

MIND YOU THE BACK OF THIS MAN'S SHIRT READ "WOMEN BELONG IN THE KITCHEN" — folake aina (@f0lake) May 16, 2017

MIND YOU THE BACK OF THIS MAN'S SHIRT READ "WOMEN BELONG IN THE KITCHEN" — folake aina (@f0lake) May 16, 2017

They were basically saying things like "muslims are rapists" "homos belong in hell" "a woman is a whore if she isnt a virgin" — folake aina (@f0lake) May 16, 2017

She also claims that they had ulterior motives, and they "looked like hot pockets." This girl is a shining gem.

The whole point was to piss people off so hopefully they'd get hit and sue the school. It was tragic to witness — folake aina (@f0lake) May 16, 2017

Advertising

These people were actual psychos like sickkkkkly they looked like hot pockets bro with the garlic crust 😩😩 — folake aina (@f0lake) May 16, 2017

And, of course, they were claiming to be Christians, and even.... Jesus?

Their justification for all of this was they were "doing the work of the lord" literally everything he said he blamed it on jesus — folake aina (@f0lake) May 16, 2017

He also referred to himself multiple times as Jesus Christ. — folake aina (@f0lake) May 16, 2017

WWJD? Yeah, probably not be a hateful bigot. It seems like joining these students in an anti-hate dance party would be much more his style.

Advertising

IF YOU USE CHRISTIANITY TO JUSTIFY SOME SICK PERSONAL AGENDA YOU ARE GARBAGE 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 — folake aina (@f0lake) May 16, 2017

Oh, and BTW:

THIS GIRL IN THE CROWD SAID "IF GAY SEX IS SO BAD WHY DOES PUSSY TASTE SO GOOD" LMAO — folake aina (@f0lake) May 16, 2017

Aina's video has been already retweeted over 11 thousand times since she shared it on Tuesday, and Twitter is calling her a queen for shutting down hate:

She's doing the lords work — Sprout🌱🌱 (@SproutChinn) May 16, 2017

Advertising

amen queen 👑 pic.twitter.com/sTMpopO96P — Miss 20 something (@kymalopez) May 16, 2017

She then later tweeted an article about one of the bigots with signs getting arrested for kicking a girl in the chest (yeah, definitely not WJWD):

https://t.co/a3a49j1vZD WELL WELL WELL LOOK WHAT WE HAVE HERE — folake aina (@f0lake) May 16, 2017

Advertising

So what's the moral of the story? Love trumps hate, obviously. And also, according to Aina:

MORAL OF THE STORY DONT MESS WITH BLACK PEOPLE WE WILL ACTUALLY RUIN YOU VERBALLY — folake aina (@f0lake) May 16, 2017

Hate-mongering nut jobs, consider yourselves warned.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.