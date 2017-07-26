Advertising

Update 7/27/17: Caitlyn Jenner shared a longer response to Trump's move to ban transgender people from the military on her blog yesterday. In the post, she argues Trump's plan "would disrupt core military missions around the world and needlessly endanger our troops." She writes:

Over the past two years I have met the most inspiring trans people, and I can testify to the trans community’s incredible resilience and perseverance in the face of enormous discrimination and hate. We are strong, we are beautiful, and we will win. The President must ask himself which side of history he will be on — and reverse his position immediately.

You can read the full post here.

---

Caitlyn Jenner, who has been a vocal Trump supporter much to everyone's disappointment, took to Twitter today to call out the President. Apparently this morning's horrifying decision to ban transgender people from the military was too far even for Jenner, a lifelong Republican and out trans woman (we're confused, too).

Earlier this afternoon, the former Olympian shared a tweet from Donald Trump a year ago, in which he promised to "fight for" the LGBT community.

And then she called him out for doing, well, the exact opposite of that:

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017

"There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us," she wrote. "What happened to your promise to fight for them?"

What happened is that it was always a transparent attempt to pander to the LGBT community during his campaign for president, and most of us knew this? As many have been quick to point out on Twitter, Caitlyn is late to the party:

Everyone saw through his lie, Cait. Why couldn't you? — S. L. Duncan (@SLDuncanBooks) July 26, 2017

Caitlyn really played herself thinking trump would ever stand up for trans rights/freedoms pic.twitter.com/Afbp1FHAWq — jack (@coIIabing) July 26, 2017

Caitlyn sweetie we BEEN trying to warn you and your privileged ass continued to vouch for him. I'm supposed to feel bad? I don't. — Jordan (@jordansdiamonds) July 26, 2017

Caitlyn was too busy trying to get hardline Repub's to respect her rather than advocate & protect her own community. So fricken odd 🤔 — GooglerInChief (@mill0x0) July 26, 2017

You better read lol 👏. Caitlyn is a multi millionaire that lives in Malibu, voting for a man who would never respect the avg trans person pic.twitter.com/XDrUqVfjAa — GooglerInChief (@mill0x0) July 26, 2017

Caitlyn was too busy trying to get hardline Repub's to respect her rather than advocate & protect her own community. So fricken odd 🤔 — GooglerInChief (@mill0x0) July 26, 2017

This thread pretty much sums it up:

TRUMP LIED. Is this so hard to understand? — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) July 26, 2017

He never intended to fulfill that promise. It's doubtful he even remembers it now. It was only meant to peel LGBT voters from Hillary — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) July 26, 2017

Trump's core support is and always has been right-wing Christians. He will do anything to make THEM happy — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) July 26, 2017

Needless to say, Trump's core supporters believe LGBT people are an affront to their hateful "God". — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) July 26, 2017

All good points, Twitter. However, at least she's speaking out now, right? What do you think?

