Woman complains about Campbell Soup's 'homosexual agenda,' gets hilariously shut down.

A homophobic woman was trolled hard after trying to hate on Campbell's Soup LGBT-friendly advertisement. Her name is Jess Hicks, and she took to Campbell's Facebook page to complain about her frustration with the commercial. The commercial is called "Your Father," and features two dads feeding their son soup from the new Star Wars-themed Campbell's soup cans while doing Darth Vader impressions.

Jess wrote this message on their page:

Someone then made a fake account pretending to be Campbell's customer service called "Campbells ForHelp," and used it to ridicule her hyperbolic, homophobic attitude toward the ad.

EARTH TO JESS HICKS: Welcome to the 21st Century, where gay people get to be subjected to sentimental, manipulative marketing just as much as straight people. Deal with it.