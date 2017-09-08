Advertising

Someone named Ian Miles Cheong, who writes for far-right website The Daily Caller, tried to get in on the viral meme game. And we can't blame him, memes are HOT right now.

But we CAN blame him for making a shitty, transphobic meme that makes an 8-year-old boy the punchline:

This tweet is gross. It's also inaccurate (funny how hate and ignorance often go hand-in-hand, innit?). Someone named Laney on Twitter spotted a historical error and served up this perfect clap-back, which immediately went viral:

we went to space in 1961 you fucking dolt https://t.co/nUYlhgfoWp — Laney (@MERMAlDMAKI) September 3, 2017

"We went to space in 1961 you fucking dolt," they wrote. The glorious tweet wracked up over 50,000 retweets, and provided ample opportunity for Twitter to keep bashing this guy:

the most impressive thing is that this 8 year old has spent the last half century delaying space exploration somehow — leighvan universe (@binaryrainbow_) September 4, 2017

Fourth dimensional 8 year olds, a threat to all humankind — Jeff Field ❄️🏳️‍🌈 (@jfield) September 4, 2017

AND this child caused a christopher nolan movie to happen? wow this gender thing is out of control — leighvan universe (@binaryrainbow_) September 4, 2017

What does space exploration have to even do with gender identity??????? — (((Aaron Bourque))) (@TheMadWhitaker) September 4, 2017

Only boys can be astronauts. It's in the bible. — Send Me Butts (@KillerTacoz2) September 4, 2017

Then, in a desperate attempt to save face, Cheong came back with this wildly off-base retort, in which he actually tried to claim that humans have NEVER traveled into space on a technicality.

SOS! BRUISED MALE EGO ALERT!!!

Oh, and then he tried to mansplain space to the whole internet:

But he just keeps getting burned, and burned.

This Buzzfeed writer summed up the whole fiasco perfectly:

imagine getting owned so hard you have to try and argue that humans have actually never gone to space pic.twitter.com/J24BsdsiE0 — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) September 5, 2017

"Imagine getting owned so hard you have to try and argue that humans have actually never gone to space," he wrote, in a tweet which has also gone viral.

The responses are merciless and glorious:

I think the best part is he probably spent 6 or 7 hours trying to find some way to make himself seem like he was right — Momma Zab (@ZabrioArkz) September 6, 2017

Imagine getting so mad about what an 8-year-old you don't know is doing that you forget the Space Race and that humans walked on the moon. — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) September 5, 2017

1972: wow Watergate, great scoop



2017: professional journalist denies humans have been to space to avoid being humiliated online — Sam (@samrydast) September 6, 2017

Even if he were right about 960km being the commonly-accepted limit of space (he isn't), Apollo 8 went beyond that altitude in 1968 — Richard Westenra (@RichardWestenra) September 6, 2017

The boy whose story sparked this beautiful dragging is Nemis Quinn Mélançon Golden, an elementary-school student from Montreal, Quebéc, who loves skateboarding and dressing up as his drag alter-ego, "Lactatia." He's a freakin' gem.

Just check out this video of him from this year's Montreal LGBT Pride:

This kid's star is clearly on the rise. We can't say the same for conservative blogger What's His Face McHomophobe whose biggest claim to fame, it seems, is "getting owned so hard" on Twitter. Literally it is what he is known for now:

All I saw was "Imagine getting owned so hard" and I immediately knew you were talking about Ian Miles Cheong. — rootfs.ext2.gz (@rootfsext2gz) September 6, 2017

